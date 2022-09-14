Letters to the editor

And the most delusional award goes to...

This week was the week of delusions. Donald Trump showed his delusional spirit with the repetition of his demand to be immediately crowned President even after 1.5 years of the very successful administration of Joe Biden. No amount of Trump’s bellowing will overshadow Biden’s many successes.

This week however Vladimir Putin won “Most Delusioned” when he proclaimed that Russia has not been hurt at all by his war and the Western sanctions against his country. This was the same week that the Ukrainian military liberated over 1000 square kilometers of their territory from the Russian invaders, when Putin had to admit weapons shortages by shopping for ammunition and rockets in North Korea, and when the EU made it much more difficult for any Russians to get visas to visit Europe. Several Russian lawmakers called for Putin’s impeachment this week because of the war. They evidently aren’t delusional. Is this the first crack in the dictator’s façade?

This week Joe Biden made a rare error when he failed to label Putin’s Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” If what Russia is doing in Ukraine isn’t “terrorism,” what is? I know Biden is still trying to work with Putin but you have to base cooperation on reality. If it’s not based on reality it’s not really cooperation but domination or subjugation. The Biden administration should also condemn the Israeli military’s crimes against the people of the West Bank and Gaza. Recently a Palestinian/American journalist was shot dead with no U.S. response of consequence. Our silence does no good.

But on the positive side, Biden implored any remaining Constitutional Republicans to completely reject the Trumpian dictator and stand tall for our democracy. As I said last week, we need a viable Constitutional Republican Party rather than a violent mob of ignorant conspirators. One of the January 6th insurrectionists has been removed from his public office; in New Mexico a state district judge dismissed Cuoy Griffin from his position in local government citing the Constitution’s 14th Amendment which bars anyone convicted of insurrection from holding public office. Griffin was previously convicted for his part in the January 6th insurrection. This seems the path that the citizenry should use to keep Trump away from the White House. We now have a president to be proud of. Let’s keep him.

We proved we can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A note to GOP on socialism

Seems we have another small government conservative writer throwing around the socialism charge and wrapping themselves in the Constitution. To say it gets old is an understatement as it was first used by southern politicians right after the Civil War because they didn’t want their taxes going to help the newly freed slaves.

I will agree the Constitution is a fairly conservative document and there is no mention of social security, progressive taxation or for that matter bodily autonomy in it. It did advance one very radical notion though and that is the government’s legitimacy derives from the governed. You could look at our whole history as the process of expanding who gets to offer that consent. You will also note that these days the Republican Party is actively trying to limit who gets to consent.

So, channeling their inner John Galt they wish to constrain and limit the government and they see any attempt at promoting equality as a road to serfdom and if taken too far outright tyranny. What they offer instead is a kind of wild-west unrestrained economic system where it is every man for himself. The only problem is this is the system that is making the planet uninhabitable and is no longer offering a safe productive life for its citizens. And then there is the racial element in that they don’t want their tax money to go to those people.

Lastly, the writer seems to be against compassion as if it were some kind of liberal conspiracy. My suggestion to him is that Reagan is long gone and Trump is only in it for the money. Not every attempt that government makes to help is an attempt to take something away from you. Join the rest of us, indulge yourself in a little communal action, and try to save this country, this planet. If that is socialism I’m all for it.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman