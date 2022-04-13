Back on home turf: Nelson alumni retake the court as part of fundraiser

In late March Nelson County High School’s gym had players from the past and present take over the court as part of an alumni basketball game.

“The alumni game was a collaborative effect of the Lady Govs basketball program,” said former player Krystal Vest.

Vest, along with coaches Angela Vest and Sarah Wells, coordinated the event and Lady Govs basketball players worked alongside coaches to host and welcome alumni.

“The alumni game fundraiser allowed us to raise over a thousand dollars. We are thankful for this event as it helps fund players’ basketball gear and team camp,” said Krystal Vest. “It was amazing to see the gym filled with alumni and their families. The current Lady Govs faces light up with joy as they gave us tips and requested Stephen Curry-like threes.

Players Tamya Vest-Turner and Chandler Giles were reserves in case alumni needed a breather. It was fun playing with old teammates and former players I once coached.”

The scoring got started when Ebony Martin drained a three-pointer but not to be out done current Lady Govs coach Angie Vest drove down court launched the ball and banked in a three getting a rise out of the crowd.

“Wow, it felt good to be back on the court,” said Angie Vest. “I was so excited to see all the alumni that came out and supported the girls’ basketball program. It was fun, but my body felt it the next day. The first shot I took I was hesitant, but nobody picked me up so I shot it and banked it in.”

Vest got a chance to play with one of her daughters, Tamya Vest-Turner and against her other daughter, Aja Vest-Turner.

“It was funny listening to Tamya coach me from the bench, but I was super hype when she hit the three-pointer with only a few seconds left in the game to take our team to victory,” Angie Vest said.