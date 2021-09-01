Nelson volleyball opens season with sweeping win over Buckingham

Nelson County High School’s varsity volleyball life without longtime Vicki Crawford finally got underway on Aug. 26 in Buckingham as rookie coach Candy Dowell recorded a 3-0 sweep in her first match leading the Nelson girls on the court.
Nelson swept the Lady Black Knights on then road with scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 27-25.
The Lady Govs were scheduled to play Amherst earlier in the week but the coronavirus canceled that contest.
“Even though I have coached as an assistant many times, last night the ‘first game jitters’ hit me during the National Anthem,” Dowell said. “The ladies started out very flat. It was an up and down kind of night. However, my ladies have guts and we never give up. This is one thing I love about them.”
The match had multiple delays because the court had to be dried with towels from water condensation issues.
“I am very pleased with the way we played last night even with all the crazy events of today,” said Dowell. “This team is something special. I could not have asked for a better family to coach during my first year.”
Rounding out the Lady Gov roster is Janel Horsley, Zoe Evans, Serinity Green, Katherine Harvey, Destiny Meredith, Chandler Giles and Katherine Powell.
Former Nelson standout player Ebony Crawford also is assistant coach.