'This team walked the walk': Nelson coach reflects on state title run a decade later

This year has been crazy in sports with the coronavirus and all the interruptions it has caused the past year.
For Nelson County sports fans this season is extra special as it marks a decade since the 2010 season when the Lady Govs varsity volleyball team rolled to a 25-3 records on its way to the state championship.
The only team that beat these talented girls was William Campbell, a fellow member in the Dogwood District.
The Lady Generals played the Lady Govs five times and defeated them in three matches, but Nelson won the one that really mattered, the regional championship.
Vicki Crawford still is the head coach and assistant Toni Donigan remains at her side.
After winning the title a giant team photo is on the wall on one end of the court and the gym floor includes words of the title and date of the championship team. Crawford shared her reflections on the season in a recent interview.
Q: What are your thoughts when you look up at that team photo ?
Crawford: “When I look up at the picture in the gym I always feel pride. I am so proud of what that team accomplished. They worked hard all season to be the best.”
Q: At what point in that season did you realize that group of girls was special?
Crawford: “I always knew that team was special, but it wasn’t until we played River Heads at River Heads in the regional semifinals that I thought we had a chance to win it all. That game was unbelievable. The gym was packed with their fans, and we played at a higher level than we had played all season, beating them 3-0.”
Q: Did you think after 10 years that would be the only state championship for your team?
Crawford: “I know it is really hard to win a state championship. It takes dedication, commitment and sometimes a little luck.”
Q: During those few years, your toughest opponent was Altavista. What memories do you have playing the Lady Colonels?
Crawford: “We have had a longtime rivalry with Altavista, especially early in the 2000s. The matches were always intense and usually came down to the last point in the last set. I have a lot of respect for their program. They are similar to us with their consistency with their coaches and how they run their program.”
Q: What was the key to Nelson winning the state championship?
Crawford: “The key to winning it all was wanting to win it all. Coming to practice everyday with a purpose. You heard the saying ‘If you want to talk the talk then you have to walk the walk.’ This team walked the walk. They listened, they wanted to be coached. They took constructive criticism and they responded. They bonded with one another, and they held each other responsible for their job. It was truly a pleasure to coach them.”
Q: What advice would you give up and coming coaches on how to win a title?
Crawford: “I would tell young coaches to gain respect from your players. You need discipline for your sport. Athletes must be held accountable for their actions. You can only be as good as you are willing to work.”
Crawford added the championship season was one of the best experiences coaching in her career.
“Those 10 young ladies will forever be very special to me. To have the opportunity to watch them mature and grow throughout a season, and reach the ultimate prize was so rewarding as a coach,” said Crawford. “They will always be remembered as the first women’s team at Nelson County High School to ever win a state championship, and for that they should be very proud.”
2010 Nelson state championship players
Seniors
Brittany Crawford—Libero
Erika Toliver—Outside Hitter
Keona Loving—Setter
Natalie Campbell—Defensive Specialist
Juniors
Madison Carter—Middle Blocker
Ashley Wells—Outside Hitter
Maria McGarry—Middle Blocker
Nicole Taylor—Defensive Specialist
Annie Saunders—Right side Hitter
Sophomore
Fallon Viar—Right Side Hitter