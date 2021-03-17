'This team walked the walk': Nelson coach reflects on state title run a decade later

Crawford: “I always knew that team was special, but it wasn’t until we played River Heads at River Heads in the regional semifinals that I thought we had a chance to win it all. That game was unbelievable. The gym was packed with their fans, and we played at a higher level than we had played all season, beating them 3-0.”

Q: Did you think after 10 years that would be the only state championship for your team?

Crawford: “I know it is really hard to win a state championship. It takes dedication, commitment and sometimes a little luck.”

Q: During those few years, your toughest opponent was Altavista. What memories do you have playing the Lady Colonels?

Crawford: “We have had a longtime rivalry with Altavista, especially early in the 2000s. The matches were always intense and usually came down to the last point in the last set. I have a lot of respect for their program. They are similar to us with their consistency with their coaches and how they run their program.”

Q: What was the key to Nelson winning the state championship?