 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amherst Java and Jazz concert featuring Vince Lewis, Gus Miller set for Aug. 27

  • 0

Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage | Amherst is hosting the Amherst Java and Jazz first program of the year concert with Crooner Gus Miller and Virtuoso jazz performer Vince Lewis with trombonist John Jenson and drummer Bob Peckman. They are playing tunes from The Great American Song Book. The performance will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst.

AGAR and Second Stage are collaborating on their 5th season of presenting Amherst Java and Jazz. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Admission includes a cup of coffee, small soda or water from Baines Books and Coffee at Second Stage. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance from eventbrite.com.

Lewis is a jazz performer, composter and recording artist who has been a headliner at jazz festivals with artists such as Dave Brubeck, B.B. King, Ellis Marsalis, Lou Rawls, Mundell Lowe, John Pizzarelli and Melissa Manchester. Lewis has been a featured performer in concert at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. as well as two performances at the Smithsonian Institute Jazz Bar.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Casper

Pet of the week: Casper

Casper is a complete love despite the condition he came in. He’s deaf, his teeth are horribly worn down, the marks on his hind legs are from p…

Amherst County pet of the week

Amherst County pet of the week

Have you ever seen such big, gorgeous green eyes? Sadly Loco was brought into the shelter because her owner passed away. She’s very sweet and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert