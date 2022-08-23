Amherst Java and Jazz concert featuring Vince Lewis, Gus Miller set for Aug. 27

Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage | Amherst is hosting the Amherst Java and Jazz first program of the year concert with Crooner Gus Miller and Virtuoso jazz performer Vince Lewis with trombonist John Jenson and drummer Bob Peckman. They are playing tunes from The Great American Song Book. The performance will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst.

AGAR and Second Stage are collaborating on their 5th season of presenting Amherst Java and Jazz. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Admission includes a cup of coffee, small soda or water from Baines Books and Coffee at Second Stage. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance from eventbrite.com.

Lewis is a jazz performer, composter and recording artist who has been a headliner at jazz festivals with artists such as Dave Brubeck, B.B. King, Ellis Marsalis, Lou Rawls, Mundell Lowe, John Pizzarelli and Melissa Manchester. Lewis has been a featured performer in concert at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. as well as two performances at the Smithsonian Institute Jazz Bar.