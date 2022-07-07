Alleging ethics violation, ICMA censures Amherst administrator, who disagrees with finding

The executive board of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) publicly censured Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers during a June 11 meeting, stating in a news release issued Thursday it believes he violated its ethics code on political neutrality.

ICMA, based in Washington, D.C., advances professional local government worldwide with a mission to create excellence in local governance by developing and fostering professional management to build sustainable communities that improve people’s lives, according to its website. The association provides member support, publications, data and information, peer and results-oriented assistance, training and professional development to over 13,000 city, town and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world.

ICMA’s ethic code’s states members are to refrain from all political activities, which undermine public confidence in the local government management profession, and refrain from participation in the "election of members of the employing legislative body."

The news release said Rodgers voluntarily attended the 2020 national and Virginia Libertarian conventions and sought appointment to the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which develops maps for Virginia’s state legislative districts and districts for the U.S. House of Representatives.

ICMA’s board concluded Rodgers’ conduct constituted political activity “that undermines public confidence in the local government management profession” and determined such conduct violated the code, according to the release.

“Every version of the Code since 1924 has reaffirmed political neutrality as a core value for our members,” the release said.

In a phone interview Thursday, Rodgers denied violating the code and said he recently resigned from the group as a result of that accusation.

Rodgers, who has served as Amherst County’s administrator since 2014, said he sought appointment to the redistricting commission, a nonpartisan body, with support and endorsement from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. He did not receive appointment to that body, he said.

Rodgers said he is neither Democrat nor Republican and, in his view, he wasn’t violating any rules on being politically neutral.

“If that’s what you say your rules say, you need to rewrite them,” Rodgers said.

He said ICMA leadership has adopted the Democratic Party platform as its own and is asserting itself in national politics.

“They’re being partisan,” Rodgers said. “The pot can’t call the kettle black.”

He added of the censure vote: “I’m amazed they went forward with it.”

Martha Perego, ICMA’s director of ethics, said in an email Thursday the organization has 13,000 members.

“On average we have about 60 cases that are reported to the ICMA Committee on Professional Conduct for review,” Perego wrote. “The process is a peer review process, i.e. all the members of the Committee are current practitioners who serve on ICMA's Executive Board. Out of the 60 cases we review, about a dozen each year result in a finding that the member violated the Code and that the violation was severe enough to warrant a public censure.”

The release said ICMA members share with fellow citizens the right to vote but in “order not to impair their effectiveness on behalf of the local governments they serve, they shall not participate in political activities to support the candidacy of individuals running for any city, county, special district, school, state or federal offices. Specifically, they shall not endorse candidates, make financial contributions, sign or circulate petitions, or participate in fund-raising activities for individuals seeking or holding elected office.”

Rodgers joined ICMA in 2016 and said he isn’t appealing the censure vote after cutting ties with the association.

“If I thought it mattered, I would have gone through their appeal process,” Rodgers said, adding: “It’s just not that important to me.”