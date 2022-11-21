Amherst board publicly honors Dean Rodgers, former county administrator, with resolution

Former Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers, who recently resigned from the post after eight years and two months, gave a public farewell Nov. 15 after the county board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution in his honor.

Rodgers resigned as a result of a closed session of the board last month and his last day was Sept. 30. According to the resolution, Rodgers was “an agent of positive change for the county,” a phenomenal leader and manager and a visionary who spurred his staff toward excellence.

Supervisors have not publicly stated the reasons for his departure, though Supervisor Claudia Tucker said in an interview she personally felt they weren’t enough to justify his leaving and he remained professional during discussions with the board that night.

Tucker, who said she advocated for Rodgers staying on but was in the minority on the matter, presented Rodgers with the resolution at the board’s Nov. 15 meeting and the two shared a heartfelt embrace. She said has worked with just more than a handful of county administrators in her tenure on the board that dates back nearly 13 years.

“I can say without hesitation that Dean Rodgers has been the best,” Tucker said. “The county has benefited from his vision and his leadership. As I got to know Dean, I saw what was evident in his resume: Because of the extent of his military service, he was a leader. Because of the extent of his intellectual curiosity, he’s a visionary, and because of his faith, he had a strong moral compass.”

Tucker said the two have had spirited philosophical discussions on topics ranging from democracy to politics to the responsibility that each person has to their country.

“We talked about faith and its importance. We talked a lot about Amherst and how bright the future is for our country,” Tucker said. “With Dean, the issue never was, ‘We can’t because,’ it was, ‘We can if.’ That was how he saw the future.”

Tucker said she and Rodgers spoke of governing not out of fear but with optimism.

The resolution credits Rodgers’ work in business-friendly initiatives for the county government, the response in the aftermath of the April 2018 tornado that devastated much of the Elon community, efforts to expand broadband internet across the county and the return of the Amherst County Fair four years ago.

The document describes Rodgers as “a place maker” who supported quality of life improvements for county citizens, including swimming and recreation at Mill Creek Lake and trail expansion at Riveredge Park, and established a successful contractual agreement for legal services for the county that greatly improved professionalism and productivity.

Rodgers also was recognized for working tirelessly to save the former church that now serves as Second Stage | Amherst, his instrumental role in helping preserve a former public school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights that currently is a complex for market rate apartments and helping bring the Winton Country Club, formerly a county-owned property, from near closure and into new ownership.

The resolution also credits Rodgers with turning county government into “a cohesive, high-performance organization focused on communication and cooperation between departments and collaborating with outside agencies” and various other county endeavors, including aiding in a master plan effort for redeveloping the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights.

Rodgers also advocated county employees be paid the regional market rate for their positions, improving salaries during his tenure and championed their advancement academically and professionally, the resolution states.

Rodgers thanked the board for the opportunity and said county leadership ran with a lot of initiatives and he appreciates the courage in doing so.

“This took a lot of people to do all this,” Rodgers said of the resolution’s list of accomplishments across county operations. “There is nothing better than to have a job where you feel like you can make a difference.”

He added people don’t realize the heavy behind-the-scenes work it takes to run the county daily and praised a range of county department heads and employees.

Stacey McBride, the county's finance director, is a major asset, he said.

“She’s still finding money that was tucked away,” Rodgers said. “She rebuilt our whole accounting system. It’s amazing.”

He praised Brian Thacker, director of public works, for his efforts to save taxpayer dollars.

“We have saved more money since Brian arrived than you can count,” Rodgers said.

He complimented Nate Young, currently co-director of community development, for his efforts to take care of the county’s appearance in heading the buildings and inspections department.

Rodgers thanked Jeremy Bryant, the county’s interim county administrator, and said he was the staff person to turn to in a range of areas. He said in summer 2014, when he first started the role, he took notes from Bryant and nearly all in a large range of initiatives accomplished came from him.

“Jeremy Bryant is the visionary who can take this county forward,” Rodgers said. “Thanks for taking care of me for eight years.”

Just before he left the meeting, Rodgers gave the county leadership and staff a final message.

“Keep the momentum going,” he said.