Amherst board to honor former county administrator with resolution

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors plans to honor former County Administrator Dean Rodgers with a resolution at an upcoming meeting.

Rodgers, who began in the administrator role in August 2014, resigned during the board’s Sept. 20 meeting. The board went into closed session that night to evaluate his job performance.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said in a phone interview afterward the majority of the five-member board was in favor of the resignation for reasons she personally felt weren’t enough to justify it and she opposed. She said in her tenure of nearly 14 years Rodgers was the best county administrator she’s worked with.

“He moved this county forward,” Tucker said.

Supervisor Drew Wade in a phone interview after the Sept. 20 meeting said he could not give specifics on why Rodgers resigned, citing a personnel matter. He described Rodgers as a valuable asset for the county who will be missed and his departure was “an unfortunate loss.”

Chair David Pugh and board members Jimmy Ayers and Tom Martin have not commented publicly on Rodgers' resignation.

Rodgers’ last day with the county was Sept. 30. Four days later, the board appointed Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, as interim county administrator.

Tucker motioned during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting to direct staff to prepare a resolution honoring Rodgers for his eight years of service. She said Rodgers certainly is worthy of the recognition.

Rodgers said in an email to the New Era-Progress he is deeply appreciative of the board in allowing him to serve the citizens of Amherst.

He said his three goals when he started the role were focusing on getting the Central Virginia Training Center property to a place where it will contribute once again to the local economy, converting the "economic development milieu" to a culture that invites Lynchburg-area developers to cross the James River into Amherst County and improving the efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of local government so that citizens can be proud of it.

"CVTC is now on the brink of redevelopment, with the help of our regional partners," Rodgers said.

CVTC, a state-owned campus of more than 300 acres in Madison Heights, closed a few years ago as a center for people with disabilities.

Rodgers also pointed to recent county zoning approval of two major residential and commercial developments, the Madison Heights Town Centre on U.S. 29 Business near the Seminole Plaza shopping center and a project with a heavy senior living focus on Virginia 163 in the area of the Virginia 210 intersection.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is engaged in long term planning in preparing to receive growth from those projects, he said.

Rodgers also mentioned the county's involvement with Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development in three key projects for the county in the past few years: operation of the Winton Farm golf course and country club site in Clifford, the conversion of a historic Amherst town mill into Camp Trapezium brewery and restaurant, and a former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights converting into apartments known as The Westie.

"I don’t know whether the citizenry is more proud of their government but I do believe the county staff is proud of what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve become as a team," Rodgers said. "I feel like I’ve left the county in better shape than I found it and that makes me happy.”

Also during the Oct. 18 meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a special exception permit request from Clayton Homes of Lynchburg and Tiffany and Phillip Harvey to allow a manufactured home on a parcel zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1) along the Virginia 130 Overlay District in the Elon area.

The overlay district, created 32 years ago, regulates manufactured homes differently from normal zoning, according to Bryant.

County staff does not believe the proposed manufactured home would be seen from Virginia 130, according to a report presented to the board.

While manufactured homes are permitted as a use in the A-1 district, the Route 130 Corridor Overlay District calls for a special exception use for such homes less than 20 feet in width and meeting standards established in 1976 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Planning and Zoning Department conducted a survey using aerial photographs along Virginia 130 to determine an approximate number of single-wide manufactured homes. The parameters of the survey investigated only single-wide manufactured homes that were located about 400 feet on both sides of Virginia 130.

According to the survey, about 16 single-wide homes were identified on Virginia 130 from the village of Elon to the Rockbridge/Amherst County line.

In other news:

The board approved a special exception request for Madison Heights resident Mark Goodman for a short-term rental of a home he lives in at 179 Royal Circle. Goodman plans an Airbnb on a parcel zoned General Residential (R-2) which requires a zoning permit.