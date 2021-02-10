Amherst County eying additional emergency services in proposed budget

A point was made clear during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors' most recent fiscal year 2022 budget work session: staffing a fourth ambulance to better serve the county is a major priority.
To get there, the county will have to find a way to spend $200,000 in salaries and benefits, which is a recurring cost for future budgets. The endgame, according to county officials, is a stronger response to emergency calls in a rural county where minutes are crucial.
During a Feb. 2 discussion on supplemental requests in the budget plan set to begin July 1, adding a fourth ambulance, awarding current and future advanced level emergency medical service providers with certification pay and an education incentive for EMS workers were agreed as highest priorities in potential recurring line items. No final decisions have been made so far in the early stages of budget planning and the board is reviewing what can be added in both recurring and one-time costs.
Out of eight potential recurring cost measures under consideration, Supervisor Tom Martin said he personally feels staffing a fourth ambulance, which he has described as a major need for the county, is a clear No. 1.
"There is no way I will rank anything else in this list over staffing a fourth ambulance," said Martin. "That, to me, is the highest priority."
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said a goal she wants to see achieved is better serving the western end of the county with EMS response, which adding a fourth ambulance will help address, according to Sam Bryant, the county's public safety director.
Awarding EMS workers certification pay, estimated at $38,500, and a potential $20,000 expense to send some of them to paramedic training in the form of an incentive are two other ways to improve recruitment efforts, according to the county. Based on Bryant's recommendation, the certification bonus pay comes next in priority followed by the education incentive.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said for several years the county has been unable to fill three EMS positions, noting the importance of recruitment efforts and costs involved.
"We can't staff a fourth ambulance if we don't have the people," Rodgers said. "We still have trouble hiring people."
Rodgers said a planned solid waste convenience center on Riverview Road in Madison Heights, which is not moving forward after a flood of opposition came forth at an Amherst County Planning Commission hearing in December, was slated to cost $100,000. Since the project is not happening, he is prepared to propose the money go toward a cost-of-living pay increase for county employees.
Other potential added positions for consideration in the recurring costs list include a maintenance mechanic for public works, a fire marshal, a public works driver or technician and an emergency management coordinator.
Martin said after the fourth ambulance and two EMS-related measures, he considers hiring a full-time fire marshal, a cost slated at $72,000, next on his priorities list.
The county experiences about 150 fire events a year and establishing a fire marshal office is needed to prevent fires and investigate the cause and origin of blazes, according to budget documents.
"Fire investigations are labor intensive, require two people for safety and take away many hours of administrative work time," the written justification for the position from Bryant states, adding the position also would help coordinate training for county fire departments.
Bryant said he often puts in as much as 35 hours of work into suspicious fires. "We have suspicious fires, right now, that are not going anywhere," Bryant told the board in explaining the position's need.
A new maintenance mechanic position, estimated at $60,750, appears beneficial in the long run, board member Claudia Tucker said. "The maintenance mechanic, to me, is a money-saver," she said.
The board authorized hiring an additional grounds crew member for public works, a post set to cost $38,280, but that money is found from an existing line item in the budget and will not take additional money, according to the county.
One-time costs targeted in the upcoming fiscal budget include security cameras and equipment at the Amherst courthouse and Coolwell recreational park, replacing fire alarms at both county public libraries, a new roof at the Monroe Community Center, a new playground at Mill Creek Lake and a needed software upgrade for the public works department. All projects combined are estimated to cost roughly $235,000.