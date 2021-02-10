Amherst County eying additional emergency services in proposed budget

A point was made clear during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors' most recent fiscal year 2022 budget work session: staffing a fourth ambulance to better serve the county is a major priority.

To get there, the county will have to find a way to spend $200,000 in salaries and benefits, which is a recurring cost for future budgets. The endgame, according to county officials, is a stronger response to emergency calls in a rural county where minutes are crucial.

During a Feb. 2 discussion on supplemental requests in the budget plan set to begin July 1, adding a fourth ambulance, awarding current and future advanced level emergency medical service providers with certification pay and an education incentive for EMS workers were agreed as highest priorities in potential recurring line items. No final decisions have been made so far in the early stages of budget planning and the board is reviewing what can be added in both recurring and one-time costs.

Out of eight potential recurring cost measures under consideration, Supervisor Tom Martin said he personally feels staffing a fourth ambulance, which he has described as a major need for the county, is a clear No. 1.

"There is no way I will rank anything else in this list over staffing a fourth ambulance," said Martin. "That, to me, is the highest priority."