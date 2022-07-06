Amherst County officials discuss public safety staffing challenges, needs

Amherst County supervisors recently received a report on staffing, morale, pay and turnover in the department of public safety and the status of a fourth medic for emergency services response.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers addressed the board of supervisors on those issues and responding to challenges in attracting and retaining employees for emergency medical services. According to Rodgers’ presentation, it takes 27 emergency medical technician positions to be at full staff.

As of the board’s June 21 meeting, the county had 18 EMTs and was working to fill vacancies in a number of areas.

“It’s causing a great deal of strain on the system,” Rodgers told supervisors of the need for more EMT staffing.

Meanwhile, getting time off for staff EMS workers has been a challenge, and an overtime budget covers that, but even that setup has been straining the system for some time, Rodgers told supervisors. The county is at the top of the pay scale in the Lynchburg region for EMS workers, he said.

“While it’s bad, the other counties have it worse,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t solve our problems but it puts it in perspective. We are doing what we can to alleviate the situation.”

The county also is working to get the Elon fire and rescue station up and running for the purpose of housing a fourth medic unit. According to the report, just more than $69,000 has been allocated with getting the Elon station ready and all but roughly $13,000 was spent as of June 13.

Rodgers also addressed the duties of the county’s fire marshal, which currently falls under the public safety director position the county is working to fill with the upcoming retirement of Sam Bryant effective Sept. 1. The fire marshal is notified any time an incident commander cannot determine the cause or origin of an incident/fire or has concerns, according to the report. Last year 62 such fires were investigated.

Hiring a fire marshal for that job only has been on the board’s discussion list recently but didn’t get the go-ahead for receiving funding as an added county position. Rodgers noted the public safety director is spread very thin with the many duties of the fire marshal.

An incentive the county gives for EMS staff is $3-per-hour extra “holdover” pay in volunteering for extra shifts and $4-per-hour per hour when working those shifts are not voluntary.

“Because we don’t have enough staff to fill all the shifts, we ask for people to volunteer to serve extra shifts,” Rodgers explained.

He added staff can’t be forced to give up their free time and that’s a reason for leaving for employment elsewhere.

“They go other places to get better shifts,” Rodgers said.

Starting pay for dispatchers also is the lowest in the region and that needs to be fixed, according to the report and officials’ discussion. The report indicates starting pay for dispatchers should be raised to $15 an hour.

Rodgers said he plans to propose several new lieutenant positions for EMS in next year’s budget process. He said such positions can serve as a buffer for staff shortages, take on extra projects and conduct training events.

“There’s a lot of things that lieutenant can do,” Rodgers said, adding of covering more shifts: “This is a way to do that with three extra lieutenants.”

Rodgers said many of the issues and needs in the report were first identified in 2013. “We just haven’t gotten around to it.”

He said also is conferring with officials from other Lynchburg area localities on the potential for a regional EMS academy, which he believes would serve as a beneficial recruiting tool.

“The pipeline is not just full,” Rodgers said of potential EMS employees. “We’re all fighting over the same people.”

Supervisor Tom Martin thanked Rodgers for putting the report together and said he would like the board to sit down soon and prioritize measures to needs.

“I think there’s some things that require immediate attention,” Martin said.

Martin, who also serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, complimented public safety staff and dispatchers for their work on a daily basis.

“I will attest our people work very hard,” Martin said.

Amherst County statistics in the report

From August 2019 to this June, Amherst County Public Safety fielded 98% of the EMS call response in the county with Amherst Life Saving Crew and the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad each picking up 1%.

In that same period, Amherst County Public Safety/Pedlar Volunteer Fire and Rescue picked up 8% of first due EMS calls, Amherst County Live Saving Crew took 31% and Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad fielded 61%. For first due fire calls in the same stretch, the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department responded to 56%, the Amherst Fire Department 37% and the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department 7%.

Amherst County Public Safety staff’s average response time to calls was 12.4 minutes in 2019, 13.5 minutes in 2020 and 13.9 minutes last year. Amherst Life Saving Crew averaged a response time of 11 minutes in 2019, 25.7 minutes in 2020 and 18.7 minutes last year. Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad averaged a response time of 12.3 minutes in 2019, 12.5 minutes in 2020 and 10.5 minutes in 2021.

The county’s call load to dispatchers was just shy of 33,000 in 2019 and hovered just over 31,600 in each of the following two years. Those calls averaged 3.8 an hour in 2019 and 3.6 in each of the following two years.