Amherst County taking applications for grant relief to businesses affected by COVID-19

Amherst County officials have announced a grant program with $300,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funding to help local businesses weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County is helping administer the program and applications currently are being accepted for locally-owned, for-profit businesses in the county.

“We truly appreciate our Amherst County businesses and understand they’ve suffered because of the pandemic. We hope these grants will help take away some of the pressure that they have been feeling during these uncertain times," Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said in a news release. "We know how essential small businesses are to our economy and community."

The board recently set aside $300,000 for businesses and another $200,000 for nonprofit organizations from $2.5 million from CARES Act money.

The business grant program allows up to $25,000 Amherst owned and operated business with 21 or more employees, up to $10,000 for Amherst- owned and operated business with up to 20 employees and up to $5,000 for Amherst businesses not locally owned.

Criteria for eligibility includes the following: