Amherst County taking applications for grant relief to businesses affected by COVID-19

Amherst County officials have announced a grant program with $300,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funding to help local businesses weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County is helping administer the program and applications currently are being accepted for locally-owned, for-profit businesses in the county.
“We truly appreciate our Amherst County businesses and understand they’ve suffered because of the pandemic. We hope these grants will help take away some of the pressure that they have been feeling during these uncertain times," Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said in a news release. "We know how essential small businesses are to our economy and community."
The board recently set aside $300,000 for businesses and another $200,000 for nonprofit organizations from $2.5 million from CARES Act money.
The business grant program allows up to $25,000 Amherst owned and operated business with 21 or more employees, up to $10,000 for Amherst- owned and operated business with up to 20 employees and up to $5,000 for Amherst businesses not locally owned.
Criteria for eligibility includes the following:
- Has been in operation since March 1, 2019.
- Business has a physical location in Amherst County.
- Business must be current on taxes and have a current Amherst Town/County business license (if required).
- Locally owned is defined as having one owner residing in Amherst County.
- Business interruption (reduction in revenue, an increase of expenses, etc.) caused by COVID-19 and/or required closure ordered by the governor must exceed 10% difference compared to the same month/quarter as last year.
- Town of Amherst businesses may apply for county and/or town assistance. These will be coordinated to eliminate duplication of benefits.
- Banks and financial institutions are ineligible to apply.
Expenses eligible for grant funds if a business interruption is established:
- Rent or mortgage payments.
- Utilities (electric, water/sewer, gas, telephone, internet).
- Expenses paid to restart business.
- Marketing – advertising efforts to promote business restart or to implement an online sales presence.
- Compensation – any costs associated with rehiring or hiring new employees.
Applications are available at https://amherstvabusiness.com/covid-19-grants-resources/ or can be picked up at the Amherst County administration offices, finance department at 153 Washington St., Amherst, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Email completed applications to shwilkes@countyofamherst.com or drop them off at the county finance department.
For more information contact the county's finance department at (434) 946-9304, shwilkes@countyofamherst.com or the Economic Development Authority at (434) 946-5200, lsaunders.aeda@gmail.com
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.