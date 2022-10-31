Amherst gets spooky fun for Halloween

A monster mash of excitement and family fun broke out at Second Stage | Amherst the evening of Oct. 28 as the nonprofit hosted a Halloween bash.

Families by the dozens poured into the venue, many fully adorned in costumes, and its grounds for trunk-or-treating, a Halloween dance and other activities.

"We are having a wonderful turnout," Jessy Shipe, Second Stage's director, said. "We’re so excited."

Refreshments were donated from several area businesses and a local Girl Scouts troop provided temporary tattoos and face painting.

"We just wanted to bring something new and different to the town," Shipe said. "We’re really grateful to see the community responding in a big way."

Other Halloween-themed events took place over the weekend, including an candy hunt on the Coolwell Recreation Center athletic fields and other activities at the center on Oct. 28.

- Justin Faulconer