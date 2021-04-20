Amherst high school graduation targeted for Liberty University's Williams Stadium on May 28

After an unusual but uplifting graduation ceremony that featured a drive-through, paradelike experience in 2020, Amherst County High School’s commencement is set to return to the campus of Liberty University.

Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the high school plans to hold the ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, May 28 at Williams Stadium. The football stadium, which holds five times the 5,000 people ACHS is expected to draw for the event, allows for more social distancing, Wells said.

Lancer Stadium could only allow 30% capacity, which would not accommodate the large number of attendees, according to Wells. LU’s stadium allows for attendees from different households to spread out 10 feet from each other, he said.

“We can have a full graduation as opposed to a restricted event,” Wells said.

ACHS held its May 2020 ceremony just more than two months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and schools across Virginia were forced to shut down. It marked the first time in well over a decade the commencement was not held at the Vines Center on Liberty’s campus.