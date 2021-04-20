Amherst high school graduation targeted for Liberty University's Williams Stadium on May 28

After an unusual but uplifting graduation ceremony that featured a drive-through, paradelike experience in 2020, Amherst County High School’s commencement is set to return to the campus of Liberty University.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the high school plans to hold the ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, May 28 at Williams Stadium. The football stadium, which holds five times the 5,000 people ACHS is expected to draw for the event, allows for more social distancing, Wells said.
Lancer Stadium could only allow 30% capacity, which would not accommodate the large number of attendees, according to Wells. LU’s stadium allows for attendees from different households to spread out 10 feet from each other, he said.
“We can have a full graduation as opposed to a restricted event,” Wells said.
ACHS held its May 2020 ceremony just more than two months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and schools across Virginia were forced to shut down. It marked the first time in well over a decade the commencement was not held at the Vines Center on Liberty’s campus.
Wells said indoor gathering places such as the Vines Center and other buildings on campus would put a severe limitation on attendance because of state guidelines. Superintendent Rob Arnold said the only two realistic options for outdoor venues are Williams Stadium and City Stadium in Lynchburg.
The stadium will allow ACHS students to invite more family and friends, which is ultimately what ACPS officials want, Arnold said.
One factor division leaders will keep an eye on the second consecutive year in hosting an outdoor event is weather. Last year ACHS’s graduation barely missed rain by two miles, Wells said.
“Hopefully it’s a nice sunny afternoon,” Wells said of the festivities planned.
The senior class has experienced a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Some events, such as the prom, have not been held because of safety. Amherst County School Board member Chris Terry has publicly praised seniors for keeping a positive school spirit when so much has been taken from them this year.
“It’s another challenging year but I know you guys will handle it with grace,” board member Chris Terry said of the graduation plan.