Amherst man pleads guilty to child porn possession charges

An Amherst County pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of possessing child pornography.

Philip Neil Harris, 35, entered the pleas in Amherst Circuit Court for charges that range from Aug. 25, 2020 to April 26, 2021, according to indictments read during the hearing.

On July 30, 2021, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, acting on information received from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said ICAC in Bedford County reached out to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office with tips about child porn photos downloaded. The investigation involving the online activities led to Harris' July 2021 arrest.

Chuck Felmlee, Harris's attorney, said the defendant has felt "extreme remorse," embarrassment and shame from the charges.

After examining photos submitted as evidence, Judge Michael Garrett found Harris guilty of the seven charges. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in Amherst Circuit Court.

Garrett ordered Harris to cooperate with a psychosexual evaluation prior to the sentencing hearing. Harris remains released on bond in the meantime.

- Justin Faulconer