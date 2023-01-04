Amherst radio station, now also broadcasting in FM, nears 50-year milestone

For more than three decades Bob Langstaff has operated WAMV 1420 in Amherst as a flagship radio station for music lovers, particularly gospel and bluegrass.

Langstaff acquired the station in 1988 and has been at the station’s helm since as owner and DJ. He said in a recent interview in the next year the station itself, which began in the 1970s, will celebrate its 50th birthday.

“That’s amazing, half a century we’ve been [Amherst’s] radio station,” Langstaff said. “The thing that’s happened this past year is we’re now on FM as well as AM. We want to thank the fine folks at the [Federal Communications Commission] for allowing a lot of AM stations to do that.

The FM signal allows the station to extend its reach, he said.

“We try to play music that people like around here, and that involves a lot of bluegrass and also gospel music,” Langstaff said.

The station is located on School Road, off of Depot Street, in close proximity to downtown Amherst. Its signal reaches beyond Amherst into areas such as Lovingston, Lynchburg and Appomattox and Langstaff has been told it is picked up as far as Farmville.

A California native who grew up in Los Angeles County, Langstaff was involved in radio in high school and while attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Now in his 70s, his experience in radio extends beyond a half-century.

He first became interested in radio at around age 7 and did his first live on-air reading for a spot commercial at age 15. His uncle also owned a radio station in Nevada and Langstaff has been in the radio business since age 19.

Interested in buying a radio station for himself, he looked at Virginia and scouted locations in Lawrenceville and Covington. While at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Anaheim, California, a colleague tipped him off about a station just outside of Lynchburg, which led him to Amherst more than 30 years ago.

Langstaff also regularly conducts on-air interviews with sources on a variety of topics with a goal of giving listeners content they can relate to and staying true to the station’s gospel roots.

“We have local churches [on air] and just try to be the local radio station,” he said.