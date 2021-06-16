Amherst school board approves new start times, return to five-day school week

The board also approved the 2021-22 return to school plan that reinstates in-person learning five days a week at all schools. In the current school year elementary schools had in-person learning four days a week while secondary schools were hybrid with two days each of in-person and remote learning for many students.

The division is discontinuing the Amherst Remote Academy, which was set up to accommodate a large number of students who took part in learning outside of school, but will continue the virtual option through a state program.

Arnold said the division will cover the tuition costs of all students who take part in the state virtual program and they are eligible to take part in extracurricular activities in person.

Students will continue wearing face masks indoors as long as the state mandates the requirement, Arnold said. They are not required outdoors.

“Every time those restrictions are lessened we will lessen,” Arnold said of the division following the state’s orders.

The division has posted the 2021-22 plan for safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services on its website that outlines the many strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.