Amherst schools report 7 cases of COVID-19 over holiday break

Amherst Elementary School

Amherst Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Amherst County Public Schools announced Monday that seven people in the school division have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday break. 

Madison Heights Elementary School, Amelon Elementary School, Amherst Elementary School and Temperance Elementary School each reported a case along with three individuals from the school system's transportation department. Each school will remain open and contact tracing procedures are in place. 

The cases are not related to one another and are a result of community spread, according to a news release from the division. 

As of Monday Amherst County had 819 reported cases of COVID-19 with 31 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. 

- Justin Faulconer 

