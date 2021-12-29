Amherst sheriff's department recognized for accreditation milestone

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was recognized publicly on Dec. 21 for recently receiving a certificate of accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

Erik Smith, manager for Standards and Policy with the Division of Law Enforcement, presented Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar with the certificate during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Sheriff Viar is proud of all the men and women of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to this process. Each year moving forward, the Sheriff’s office will have to provide over 500 proofs of compliance for 191 standards,” a post on the Amherst Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

“This process put checks and balances in place to ensure we are following all departmental policies and procedures, and laws pursuant to the Code of Virginia. We will be reassessed every four years to prove we are in compliance with the standards in order to remain an accredited law enforcement agency.”