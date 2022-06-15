Board honors Amherst Schools' Superintendent Rob Arnold before retirement

The beaming grin on Rob Arnold’s face was like that of a proud parent after a video played of Amherst County Public Schools’ students complimenting him in the ways he’s steered the division over the past four years.

Arnold, the school system’s superintendent, was honored during the Amherst County School Board’s June 9 meeting as he prepares to retire in a few weeks. He was described during the meeting as a visionary, a communicator and a leader to make tough decisions.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said his experience over a 30-year career reached every aspect of public education and he’s impacted countless lives in a large number of roles as a teacher, coach and administrator.

“You have worked tirelessly for the division,” Thompson said to Arnold. “You have made the most of every opportunity…I know you’re passionate about learning and passionate for kids.”

Thompson said Arnold helped advanced major strides in technology and social media outreach in his tenure. Board members praised his leadership during many difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You had a plan for COVID before COVID existed,” Vice Chair Christopher Terry said to Arnold. “We weren’t behind the 8-ball… you made a way for a lot of things to happen.”

Board member Priscilla Liggon, who served as a past board chair during Arnold’s tenure, said she learned much from him.

“You kept saying ‘I’m here for the kids,’” said Liggon. “I’ll never forget that.”

Liggon thanked Arnold for his innovation and leadership in hard times for educators.

“We came through some storms together. All of us did,” Liggon said. “You were calm. I learned to deal with conflict through you.”

Board Ginger Burg said Arnold kept schools open and moving forward during the pandemic and she was excited about his appearance on a Fox News channel program in the technological response in a rural community during the shutdown.

“You put Amherst County on the map and we’re all grateful for that,” Burg said.

Other board members praised Arnold for taking on an array of challenges since taking the reins of the division in July 2018.

“The positive impact you had on those students, it’s incredible to be a part of that,” said board member Eric Orasi.

Board member John Grieser joined others in wishing Arnold a happy retirement and said in jest he has aged like a president of the United States during his tenure.

“To deal with what you dealt with in four years, who would have thought it?” Grieser said. “But I’m glad I got to walk with you.”

The board will have a special called meeting June 16 for a contract signing ceremony for William Wells, the division’s assistant superintendent who has been announced as the new superintendent effective July 1.

Arnold thanked the board for giving him the chance to impact the lives of Amherst County’s children.

“That is, as you said, the thing that I am most passionate about and I believed I was able to do that,” said Arnold to the board. “I want to thank you as a group for providing me that opportunity.”

