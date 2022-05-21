Board OKs special exception request for Amherst wedding, events venue and retreat

A venue for weddings and special events, a retreat for fishing and hunting and short-term rental of eight existing apartments and a main dwelling at the historic Kenmore Farm property in Amherst County recently received county officials’ zoning approval.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on May 17 approved multiple special exception requests for those uses on a 47-acre parcel zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1) on Kenmore Road. The parcel owned by Clara Blanchard Trust, according to county documents, has a single-family dwelling, four units near that dwelling, a main house with two units and a neighboring structure and a lake has another two units.

“The apartment buildings are legal nonconforming structures and were built before Amherst County had zoning regulations in 1982,” said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

Events at Kenmore Farm, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 and has a circa-1856 brick antebellum Greek Revival farmhouse that serves as the centerpiece of the entire property of more than 130 acres, would have tents and catered meals delivered there, according to Wilson Blanchard, the petitioner for the project, in correspondence with Bryant through county documents.

Blanchard has said the property west of the town of Amherst is a special place historically to the county and to him personally. The property, which formerly was used as a preparatory school for college students, has been in his family for five generations.

According to conditions tied to the board’s approval, guests at events shall be required to park on the property and not park on neighboring lots or any right-of-way outside of the property unless they have written permission and a parking attendant shall direct traffic during events with more than 75 attendees.

Another special exception request, for a short-term rental of a single-family dwelling at 779 River Road in Madison Heights on a 2.8-acre parcel owned by Alice Primm received the board’s approval also during the meeting. The parcel zoned General Residential (R-2) borders the James River, Harris Creek and River Road.

In another matter, the board approved a priority ranking list for roads needing paving in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. Robert Brown, VDOT's Appomattox district residency engineer, said stretches along Lavender Lane and Campbells Mill Road are nearing completion and other projects on East Perch Road, Fox Hall Drive, Shady Mountain Road, Chestnut Lane and Beverly Town Road are set to begin this year.

"We have a very aggressive construction schedule this year," Brown told supervisors of the planned paving. "We are using a lot of outside resources other than state forces to construct these roads and we are going to do our best to get all of them completed this year and stay on track.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker stressed a need for a road in her district, Indian Creek Road, to move up the list.

"A school bus can’t go up that road anymore," Tucker told Brown. "If you hit it just right you’re going to go over the mountain. There’s orange cones up there — that’s how dangerous it is.”

Brown told Tucker he will look for temporary repairs that can address her concerns for that road until the project is addressed in upcoming years.

In other news:

A redistricting measure that relocates just more than 450 residents from the county's District 4 election district to District 5 received the board's unanimous approval. Generally, each of the county's five election districts are intended to have below a 10% deviation in population from each other. The 2020 Census results had 6,318 residents in District 1; 6,076 in District 2; 6,485 in District 3; 6,626 in District 4 and 5,802 in District 5. The difference between District 4 and District 5 was greater than 10%, which called for the boundary change that put the District 4 final count at 6,173 and the District 5 mark at 6,255. Those redistricted from District 4 to District 5 will go from voting at Amelon Elementary School to the Monelison Middle School precinct.

The board unanimously approved two ordinances that allow the county to pursue civil penalties for violations in the areas of overgrown weeds, litter and abandoned vehicles. The code changes allow county staff to have another tool in addressing rising complaints in those areas, County Attorney Mark Popovich has said. Those found violating the vehicles ordinance will face either a class 1 misdemeanor or be subject to a civil penalty of $200 for the initial summons and $500 for each additional summons. If three civil penalties are issued to the same defendant for similar violations within 24 months, a subsequent offense may be charged as a class 3 misdemeanor, according to the county. For the refuse and weeds ordinance, property owners who violate it can now be subject to a minimum civil penalty of $50. Depending on the severity of the violation, more aggressive remedies may be pursued. Additional violations within 12 consecutive months will result in escalating fines. If three separate civil penalties are issued within 24 months, future violations may be charged as a class 3 misdemeanor.

Supervisors authorized funding from the Emergency Services Council to pay for a modern fire dynamics class, which enhances safety for firefighters. The 10-hour class costs $1,500. Sam Bryant, director of public safety, said the class will teach firefighters to be offensive or defensive when responding to fires.

Sara Lu Christian, a former longtime director of the Amherst County Recreation and Parks Department, was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the county's parks and recreation board. "It would be a blessing for her to use her expertise," said David Pugh, the board of supervisors' chair.

Stacey McBride, the county's finance director, reported to the board a $1.1 million surplus has been found in the current fiscal year's budget. The influx comes from a rise in personal property tax and the value of vehicles going up. The board implemented a 20% reduction in personal property tax in the upcoming budget set to begin July 1. The surplus for one-time use can go to the county's fund for capital improvement projects, according to McBride.

