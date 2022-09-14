Board speeds up purchase of Monelison fire truck to avoid higher price tag from inflation

A new fire engine is slated for the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department in the next two years with funding recently secured from Amherst County officials.

The board of supervisors voted 3-0 on Sept. 6 to appropriate $914,758 for the engine, which initially was scheduled for the fiscal year 2023-24 capital improvement plan. By waiting for the next fiscal year, the county faces effects of inflation on the purchase, according to Jared Scott, interim public safety director.

Scott said a substantial discount would come from ordering early.

“This is a substantial investment for the county,” Scott told supervisors. “If you wait, the cost is only going to go up.”

The Monelison department held a special meeting Aug. 23, which resulted in a recommendation to the county’s Emergency Services Council for acceptance of a proposal to replace the fire truck. The council met the following day and voted the proposal was beneficial both logistically and financially should the funding be available, according to county documents.

By ordering prior to Sept. 15, the quoted delivery time for the truck is 20 to 24 months for a fixed cost of $942,240 with no payment due until the time of acceptance and delivery.

“To delay placing the order until July 2023, inflation is expected to add as much as $197,493 to the price,” a written report to the board states.

A pre-payment option reduces the cost to $914,758, resulting in a savings of $27,482. Based on information available in the report, the total possible savings of ordering the truck prior to Sept. 15 and using the full pre-payment option is roughly $225,000.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker asked during the meeting if more budget-related items are expected to be fast-tracked because of inflation. Stacey McBride, director of finance, said those few requests recently have been vehicle-related and it is expected to ease within a year.

“It’s the supply and demand and hopefully we will catch up,” McBride said.

The board also voted 2-1 to appropriate $108,750 to replace a bus for county parks and recreation department use and repair the current bus by spending just more than $11,700. Chair David Pugh opposed, Vice Chair Tom Martin and Tucker voted in favor and two board members were absent.

The replacement bus was scheduled for the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement plan but with supply chain issues presenting problems in the past and other extensive repairs expected for the bus, the request was made to move the purchase up a year.