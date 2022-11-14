Council to hold public hearing on zoning request for high school addition, renovation

Amherst Town Council has authorized a public hearing at its Dec. 14 meeting for a rezoning and special use permit for a planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School.

Amherst County Public Schools seeks approval of rezoning the high school from a residential zoning district to General Commercial (B-2) along with a special use permit to address parking needs and a determination the project is in accord with the town’s comprehensive plan for growth and development.

The $19.3 million renovation and expansion project is set to go to bid in early 2023 and is targeted to include a 1,100-seat auditorium in the rear of the school and a hallway connecting to the two existing gyms and a new food court. The renovation also will include more career and technical education classroom space and revamps, a new fieldhouse for the softball and baseball fields and improvements to Lancer Stadium.

A new parking lot also is planned next to the current parking area next to the football stadium.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the town municipal building, 174 South Main St., Amherst.

Also during council's Nov. 9 meeting, council approved $33,675 in added costs for completing the last segment of pipe rehabilitation in the Union Hill area of town. The pipe is part of a sewer project and the money will be appropriated from the town's wastewater fund balance, Town Manager Sara McGuffin said.

Rising costs of materials and labor are factors in the added costs, according to documents before council.