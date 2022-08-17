Council votes 3-2 on ordinance prohibiting loud, excessive exhaust noise from vehicles

In a split vote, Amherst Town Council adopted a new ordinance on Aug. 10 that regulates loud exhaust noise from vehicles.

Amherst Town Attorney Eric Lansing said the ordinance is patterned after new state legislation that went into effect July 1 and prior to that time localities had very limited options in regulating excessive noise from vehicles.

“I understand this is a problem the town has had quite a bit of,” Lansing said.

Council members Janice Wheaton and Ken Watts were in support of the ordinance. Vice Mayor Rachel Carton and councilor Andra Higginbotham opposed and councilor Sharon Turner was absent. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, who only votes in cases of tiebreakers, was the deciding yes vote.

Lansing said laws regarding loud exhaust do not need to provide for scientific precision to pass constitutional muster. Regulations the town is enacting borrows from a Virginia Beach ordinance which prohibited noise that would “unreasonably disturb or annoy the quiet, comfort or repose of any person.”

The ordinance doesn’t call for police using a decibel reader to test noise.

“Our police are specialized in law enforcement, not mechanics,” Lansing said.

The ordinance also targets vehicles with altered mufflers intended to make excessive noise.

“Every vehicle driven on a public highway of the Town shall be equipped with a muffler and exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise,” the ordinance states. “No person shall drive a vehicle on a public highway, and no owner of a vehicle shall permit or allow his vehicle to be driven on a public highway, unless the vehicle’s muffler and exhaust system conform to the foregoing requirements.”

Aaron Mahler, a town resident, supported the ordinance in written comments Town Manager Sara McGuffin read during a public hearing on the matter. Mahler wrote he and his wife are firsthand witnesses to loud exhaust noise in town he describes as “disruptive and attention seeking as possible.”

Mahler wrote he has had to apologize to people on conference calls while working at home because of the loud noise outside.

“The volume can be deafening,” Mahler wrote.

He wrote turning exhaust into a “vehicular cannon” brings immeasurable harm to the livability of the town and he views the ordinance as common sense guidelines. Mahler added his quiet comfort and repose “most definitely has been unreasonably disturbed.”

Angela Sundaramurthy, who lives in town, said some exhaust noise is “very obnoxious, very loud” but she forgets about it seconds later and asked council if it’s worth fining someone over. She said she believes town police have more important things to do.

“It just seems totally unnecessary,” Sundaramurthy said. “We can’t legislate just because someone is annoyed.”

She feels the ordinance is a hassle for law enforcement.

“We should learn as a community how to tolerate each other,” she said. “I hardly see it as a problem. Just because the state is doing it doesn’t mean our town has to. It’s not really a big deal to be putting all this time and effort into it. I just think it’s kind of ridiculous and a waste of our time.”

Tuggle said he lives on North Main Street and has heard loud exhaust on the street.

Carton asked how the ordinance can be enforced based on a complaint unless a person is a direct eyewitness with specific information to give. Tuggle said police would patrol an area from a complaint and through the ordinance have a tool to use in pulling people over when necessary.

“I have mixed emotions about this,” Carton said. “My gut says nay.”

Higginbotham said he is concerned the ordinance may lead to police profiling issues.

“I don’t see it as a very big problem anyhow,” Higginbotham said of exhaust noise.

He said he doesn’t want people to be scared to come to Amherst, he feels the ordinance doesn’t establish a clear standard for enforcement and he personally doesn’t mind the sound of a loud muffler.

“What’s the problem with that?” he asked.