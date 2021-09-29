County to seek state grant for completion of trail extension at James River

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she agrees philosophically with Martin’s statement but noted the county’s many needs.

“But if we’ve got the opportunity to provide services for our citizens, it might be for three years and that’s all we’ve got, I think we owe it to our citizens to give them the best we can for those three years,” Tucker said. “If we have to make a change later, we make a change later.”

Tucker said she feels hiring a person specifically for the purpose of helping the county secure grants will save money. Supervisor Jimmy Ayers agreed and said he believes the potential position would more than pay for itself with money generated.

“I have no reservations with that position at all. None,” Ayers said.

Tucker said another option when using the federal stimulus money for hires is to inform prospective employees those roles possibly go away and no one should be surprised at the end of three years when funding runs out and can’t be replaced.

In other news: The board approved an ordinance that will set the first of two annual real estate tax installment deadlines at July 1. The deadline had previously been June 5 and the new date allows county staff more time to print and mail out real estate tax tickets to residents.

Supervisors authorized staff to close the Coolwell Solid Waste center several hours early on Friday, Oct. 29, for a Halloween-related community event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the adjacent Coolwell Recreation Center grounds. Martin said traffic patterns for the Halloween event will be different this year with people coming up the road by the solid waste center, which typically closes at 7 p.m. The traffic change allows the recreational center to alleviate traffic issues, according to Martin.

