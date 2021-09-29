County to seek state grant for completion of trail extension at James River

Amherst County plans to apply for a state grant to fund the remaining portion of the Riveredge Trail extension at the James River.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 21 approved a resolution requesting the Commonwealth Transportation Board establish the Riveredge Trail Design and Build Project. The resolution states the trail’s extension to the James River Heritage Trail expands public access to the James River, which benefits the county and the region.
The project would provide for preliminary engineering and right of way phases for a 5,200-foot-long, 10-foot-wide gravel or asphalt trail extension. The board would commit to a minimum of 20% matching contribution for the project if the grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Alternative Set-Aside program is approved.
The pedestrian multiuse trail extension would run through the Central Virginia Training Center property and an adjacent private property along a narrow area that parallels the James River, according to county documents. County staff continues to negotiate with a private landowner for an easement and a Virginia Outdoor Foundation grant previously was received that will contribute toward the purchase of the easement, a report to supervisors states.
Early estimates indicate completion of the entire section could cost $2.5 million.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the price tag is not yet nailed down. Rodgers told the board if certain conditions don’t fall in line, the county might not pursue the grant or accept it if deadlines can’t be met.
Also during the meeting, supervisors discussed ways to spend nearly $2.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act but made no final decisions and are still in the process of prioritizing potential projects. The county has $6.1 million overall from the federal stimulus, which allows county officials to address effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but commitments to broadband, water and sewer infrastructure and other COVID-related expenses has narrowed the money down to $2,488,501, according to figures presented to supervisors.
Rodgers said 33 potential projects have been identified but the county can only do a handful. The majority of possible spending measures are one-time expenses such as a new dog park in Madison Heights and a campground at Mill Creek Lake, a county park, among others.
An additional building inspector, a full-time fire marshal and a grant coordinator are positions the board is considering possibly putting federal money toward. Supervisor Tom Martin said the board needs to consider long-term effects of approving positions with the federal money that will run out in a few years.
“I have a hard time approving recurring costs with one-time money,” Martin said, adding: “If we don’t know we have the [revenue] coming in — recurring — to fund it, I don’t think we should do it.”
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she agrees philosophically with Martin’s statement but noted the county’s many needs.
“But if we’ve got the opportunity to provide services for our citizens, it might be for three years and that’s all we’ve got, I think we owe it to our citizens to give them the best we can for those three years,” Tucker said. “If we have to make a change later, we make a change later.”
Tucker said she feels hiring a person specifically for the purpose of helping the county secure grants will save money. Supervisor Jimmy Ayers agreed and said he believes the potential position would more than pay for itself with money generated.
“I have no reservations with that position at all. None,” Ayers said.
Tucker said another option when using the federal stimulus money for hires is to inform prospective employees those roles possibly go away and no one should be surprised at the end of three years when funding runs out and can’t be replaced.
In other news: The board approved an ordinance that will set the first of two annual real estate tax installment deadlines at July 1. The deadline had previously been June 5 and the new date allows county staff more time to print and mail out real estate tax tickets to residents.
Supervisors authorized staff to close the Coolwell Solid Waste center several hours early on Friday, Oct. 29, for a Halloween-related community event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the adjacent Coolwell Recreation Center grounds. Martin said traffic patterns for the Halloween event will be different this year with people coming up the road by the solid waste center, which typically closes at 7 p.m. The traffic change allows the recreational center to alleviate traffic issues, according to Martin.