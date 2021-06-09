Forest man sentenced to three years for conspiring to distribute meth in Amherst County

A Forest man convicted of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Amherst County and another count of possession with intent to distribute the drug was sentenced Monday to three years behind bars.

Michael Everett Nazelrod, 47, pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to both felony charges during a February 2020 hearing. Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver has said in court Nazelrod was involved in a major drug conspiracy involving Amherst County and surrounding areas.

Carver has said an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigator in February 2019 conducted surveillance of a Madison Heights shopping center and intercepted a person getting a quantity of meth from Nazelrod, who was parked in his vehicle on scene.

Nazelrod was known to investigators as someone who previously distributed the drug in Amherst County and the Lynchburg area, Carver said. While monitoring the situation, the investigator observed Nazelrod was getting impatient and appeared ready to leave the parking lot, Carver said.

The officer approached the vehicle and arrested Nazelrod with the help of another deputy and retrieved substances in the vehicle that tested positive for meth, according to prosecutors’ evidence.