'Happy to be back in school': Amherst division adjusting to many changes in new school year

In observing lines of vehicles bringing kids into Amherst County Public Schools’ buildings for the opening of a new school year following a six-month hiatus, Superintendent Rob Arnold said he never saw parents smile so much.
“They seemed to be the happiest out there,” Arnold said to the Amherst County School Board while reporting on how the first day of school on Sept. 9 went. “I believe our students were happy to be back in school.”
Arnold said the first days of the new school year, which will be the most unusual and challenging students, staff and families have ever faced, went well. Dana Norman, director of academics, described the reopening as “very successful.”
“From all accounts, it’s been extremely positive,” Arnold said.
To prepare for reopening school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the division’s 706 employees underwent more than 14,000 hours of training, said Dana Norman, director of academics.
“We feel good about how we started, obviously, but it’s important to always keep the numbers out in front of us …” Arnold said to the board of staying on top of case data from local health officials.
Arnold said as students made their way into the buildings, the anxiety and tensions were eased some.
“The kids have been just a welcome sight for everybody,” Arnold said. “I’ve never heard so many say ‘I just miss seeing the buses.’”
Norman said for four weeks division employees underwent 14,463 hours of professional development training to adjust to a range of safety mitigation strategies and students’ many social and emotional needs during the crisis, as well as presenting academic content in a different format.
“The average employee underwent five different training sessions,” Norman said.
A major adjustment this year is the large number of students learning from home. Norman said 1,691 students are enrolled in the Amherst Remote Academy while 2,420 students are in the school buildings.
The academy has more than 100 teachers, two principals, one counselor, two instructional assistants and four instructional aides, according to Norman. Out of the 1,682 Chromebooks the division has issued since schools closed in mid-March, only 18 came back damaged, Norman said. “That is like a small miracle,” she said.
As of Sept. 9, only eight of the Amherst Remote Academy students had not picked up a Chromebook or a flash drive with material and division staff is working with those families, Norman said.
With more students learning online than ever before, Arnold said the division continues to work closely with Amherst County officials to make strides in high-speed broadband expansion.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently awarded $500,000 in federal stimulus money to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative to install a fiber system in northern Amherst County prior to a Dec. 30 deadline and another local company is eyeing fiber upgrades on from Big Island to the Elon area and connecting the Virginia 130 and U.S. 60 corridors, which Arnold described as among the worst in the county as far as getting adequate coverage.
“We’re trying to build fiber from both directions,” Arnold said, adding other measures are in the works to boost coverage to rural areas with students. “We are working really hard on long-term solutions. We can put a Band-Aid on it for three or four months but that problem still exists when it goes away.”
Arnold thanked the Amherst community for its patience and said the division’s return to school plan has gotten the school year off to a good start with a goal of maintaining it.
Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chairwoman, asked if the division has enough hands on deck to implement all mitigation strategies with so much on teachers’ workloads.
“I heard wonderful sounds of kids playing on the playground,” Thompson said. “It was a beautiful sound, but those need to be cleaned … I just want to make sure students are safe and our staff are doing well, too.”
Jim Gallagher, director of human resources, said the division has positions in place to cover those needs and principals are letting the central office know if more help is needed.
Arnold said it could take several years to get the division back to where it was before schools across Virginia were shuttered because of the virus. If buses are a minute late or meal times run a little over, he said it is OK as the school system is getting adjusted to a new normal.
“We missed six months and we’re not going to get that back in the first week or two,” Arnold said.
Using a sports analogy he said the division can’t put six runs on the scoreboard at one time with a home run. “You’ve got to chip away at this. We’ve got to set the foundation for students and move them forward,” Arnold said, adding: “We understand it’s a long-term solution.”
William Wells, assistant superintendent, said devices have been installed in the schools to take individuals’ temperature readings before students enter as part of protecting against COVID-19. The division provided just more than 100,000 meals from when schools were closed in mid-March to Sept. 4, Wells said. With the help of a USDA waiver, he said free meals are now offered to all students through at least the end of the year and it has made breakfast and lunch gatherings run much smoothly.
School board members complimented Arnold and the staff for their work in getting the school year off and running amid challenging conditions, despite a few “hiccups” that are normal.
“All of it going as well as it did shows how diligent everyone has been to get this right,” board member Christoper Terry said of the reopening.
Thompson said the opening of the new school year from what she observed was “just wonderful” and well-organized.
“I’m just amazed at how that positive mindset is keeping the entire staff going,” Thompson said, adding of all the work involved: “There was no stone that wasn’t turned.”
