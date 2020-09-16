'Happy to be back in school': Amherst division adjusting to many changes in new school year

In observing lines of vehicles bringing kids into Amherst County Public Schools’ buildings for the opening of a new school year following a six-month hiatus, Superintendent Rob Arnold said he never saw parents smile so much.

“They seemed to be the happiest out there,” Arnold said to the Amherst County School Board while reporting on how the first day of school on Sept. 9 went. “I believe our students were happy to be back in school.”

Arnold said the first days of the new school year, which will be the most unusual and challenging students, staff and families have ever faced, went well. Dana Norman, director of academics, described the reopening as “very successful.”

“From all accounts, it’s been extremely positive,” Arnold said.

To prepare for reopening school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the division’s 706 employees underwent more than 14,000 hours of training, said Dana Norman, director of academics.

“We feel good about how we started, obviously, but it’s important to always keep the numbers out in front of us …” Arnold said to the board of staying on top of case data from local health officials.

Arnold said as students made their way into the buildings, the anxiety and tensions were eased some.

“The kids have been just a welcome sight for everybody,” Arnold said. “I’ve never heard so many say ‘I just miss seeing the buses.’”

Norman said for four weeks division employees underwent 14,463 hours of professional development training to adjust to a range of safety mitigation strategies and students’ many social and emotional needs during the crisis, as well as presenting academic content in a different format.