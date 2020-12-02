How to experience the Amherst Reverse Christmas Parade

The Town of Amherst Reverse Christmas Parade 'An Old Fashioned Christmas' is poised to bring the sights and sounds of the holiday season while maintaining social distancing during COVID-19.

The event is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and will take place rain or shine. The reverse parade plan works by floats and other entries remaining in a designated spot and spaced apart along the parade route and spectators look from the safety of their vehicles.

The parade is best viewed by exiting from U.S. 29 Business on the north side of town near Grandview Drive and driving south down Main Street toward Amherst County High School and exiting past the Ambriar shopping center.

One-way traffic is running north to south during the event, beginning at the town's traffic circle starting at 5:30 p.m. Residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate for the season. Foot traffic is prohibited during the event. Northbound traffic and parking parking on South Main Street also will be shut down just prior to the parade and during the event.

Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle and Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold are serving as MC's for the event. The Amherst Lancer Tech Club is live streaming the event.

