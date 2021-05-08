Lexington resident challenging Campbell for GOP nomination

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, and Lexington resident Mark Reed are vying for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s House 24 district, which includes parts of Amherst County. Early voting already is underway in the June 8 primary.
Campbell, an Augusta County native and retired Virginia State Police trooper, has served the district since January 2019. He succeeded Ben Cline, current U.S. Rep., 6th District, who previously served in the role for 16 years. Reed, a military veteran, retired social services worker and child welfare reform advocate, publicly said he has spent more time in Amherst County campaigning than anywhere else.
Both candidates seek to maintain a Republican grip on the district that has leaned Republican for 38 years. Campbell said he has a “known” conservative voting record and has steadfastly held to those values as the state’s legislature gained a Democratic majority in late 2019.
“I’ve proved to be a conservative,” Campbell said. “If they [voters] want a conservative voice in Richmond, they’ve got him.”
According to Reed’s website, the candidate believes constitutional rights are at risk at the hands “an overreaching” governor with executive orders that have shut down schools, closed down businesses and places of worship and locked down day-to-day way of life. Reed describes the orders as unconstitutional.
“We need a delegate who is a natural leader and an accomplished leader who can get the job done,” Reed said in a February news release announcing his candidacy.
Issues he is focused on includes holding Virginia government accountable, defending all residents’ constitutional rights even during a pandemic, reopening schools and making education “whole again” and reforming the Virginia Department of Social Services, according to his campaign’s website.
In 2020, Reed helped Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, advocate to establish the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which would investigate complaints concerning the Virginia Department of Social Services and focus on foster care and child-placing decisions.
Campbell said he has written Gov. Ralph Northam several letters asking him to reconsider some of the actions he put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the state should be totally open,” Campbell said, adding: “I want to get everybody back in school where they belong.”
He said he strives to protect residents’ constitutional rights and protect law enforcement. “I think it’s pretty disheartening to see what they [Democratic lawmakers] are doing to our laws that are affecting law enforcement,” Campbell added.
Another area he feels Northam “totally messed up” is the legalization of marijuana this summer, a measure he said will create “all kinds of social problems for the state.”
“It’s going to affect families. It’s going to affect businesses,” Campbell said. “The marijuana thing is really troubling to me … I think we have created a big mess here.”
He said broadband expansion efforts, a topic that has received a strong push among Amherst County officials, is an area where state and local officials need to do what they can to get the service to citizens.
“I really would like to see us work with the [electric] cooperatives a little better,” in regard to boosting broadband, Campbell said.
He also wants to make sure broadband is affordable for all residents. “Affordability is the key issue to it,” he said.
Campbell added he will do all he can to make the 24th District a better place for citizens to live and represent voters' conservative interests.
Reed addressed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its May 4 meeting and said he has been busy knocking on doors in the county with a focus of speaking with residents and business owners and representatives.
“I’ve met a lot of good folks,” Reed told supervisors.
He said as a delegate he would spend more time in Amherst County and have an active office in the county. Many residents he’s spoken with don’t know who their delegate is, he added.