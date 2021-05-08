Lexington resident challenging Campbell for GOP nomination

“It’s going to affect families. It’s going to affect businesses,” Campbell said. “The marijuana thing is really troubling to me … I think we have created a big mess here.”

He said broadband expansion efforts, a topic that has received a strong push among Amherst County officials, is an area where state and local officials need to do what they can to get the service to citizens.

“I really would like to see us work with the [electric] cooperatives a little better,” in regard to boosting broadband, Campbell said.

He also wants to make sure broadband is affordable for all residents. “Affordability is the key issue to it,” he said.

Campbell added he will do all he can to make the 24th District a better place for citizens to live and represent voters' conservative interests.

Reed addressed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its May 4 meeting and said he has been busy knocking on doors in the county with a focus of speaking with residents and business owners and representatives.

“I’ve met a lot of good folks,” Reed told supervisors.