'Life Dust', a novel of Vietnam War's effects, hits home for author with Amherst roots

When author Pam Webber was growing up in the town of Amherst, the nation was tightly gripped in the turmoil of the Vietnam War.

Her husband, Jeff, served as a combat soldier in the A Shau Valley of Vietnam and in 1969 was wounded in a grenade explosion.

“He didn’t talk about it for 20 years,” Webber said of her husband’s war experiences.

Over the past two decades, Jeff has gradually begun opening up about those memories. A visit to France for the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion was part of that process of his speaking out, she said.

“On that trip, he started talking and I started writing,” Webber said.

Webber, a nurse practitioner who lives in Winchester, took in those stories of war, the good and the bad, the funny and the tragic, in crafting her third novel, “Life Dust,” which recently released.

In 2019, Webber’s novel "Moon Water," a coming-of-age story centered on two teenage girls in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the summer of 1969, released with two major local themes woven into the story: the Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation tribe and Hurricane Camille, the remnants of which devastated Central Virginia that summer.

The book was a standalone sequel to her debut novel, "The Wiregrass," another story inspired by her upbringing in Amherst.

Her third novel is especially meaningful as it is her first time writing from two points of view, and the pair of fictional protagonists hit close to home. The first is a young nurse trying to survive the ugly inner workings of a busy Northern Virginia hospital emergency room and the second is her soldier fiancé in the thick of the reconnaissance patrols along the Demilitarized Zone of Vietnam prior to the Easter Offensive in 1972.

Jeff Webber, a member of Company C, 2nd/502nd, 101st Airborne, after his injury in the war was transported to the USS Sanctuary hospital ship anchored near Da Nang. From there, he was airlifted to 106th General Hospital at Camp Zara Japan where he recovered. Pam Webber said his experiences helped her write of scenes military, jungle reconnaissance and mobile army hospital surgical scenes.

The novel is based in 1971 to 1972 when the women’s equality movement was taking off, she said.

“It’s about surviving the very best and very worst of human behavior,” Webber said of the story. “It’s survival and second changes.”

She said researching the material of America’s first defeat in war was very enlightening and she began to see it in different ways from how she remembered that time period and the constant borage of daily news coverage.

“To be a young adult in that period, it was so consuming,” Webber said. “It was one of those times when the human cost of war was put in American society’s face every day.”

Pam Webber met her husband in Winchester during nursing school. Decades later, she said delving further into the material helped her better understand the nuts and bolts of a complicated war campaign and its many ripple effects.

“It’s just amazing to me when you look at the rest of the story,” Webber said. “There has been some good that has come out of this. It’s not talked about too much.”

The title "Life Dust" touches on the 1,000 years of occupation of Vietnam from multiple world powers, including the United States, and the multitude of children sired by soldiers with Vietnamese women.

“They were referred to as a life’s dust,” Webber said of those orphans left behind and seen as having little value. “It became a designation for people who were considered expendable among their society. We see elements of that too in our society.”

Despite the war, Jeff maintained one of the most positive attitudes of anyone Pam Webber said she’s ever known and not a day goes by he doesn’t remember the soldiers who didn’t get to come back home.

She said her goal with the book was bringing some of the most obscure outcomes of the Vietnam War into focus.

"Life Dust" is available anywhere books are sold. For more information, visit www.pamwebber.com.