Madison Heights family-owned company thrives in machine, archery parts production

Just before Labor Day weekend kicked off, the factory of Summers & Sons Inc. in Madison Heights was bustling with activity. Next door the assembly building within the same family-owned business was busy on Sept. 2 with workers assembling T.R.U. Ball/AXCEL Archery products.

Nearly 38 years after Greg Summers, the company’s president and CEO, started a machine shop in Amherst County, the manufacturing facility on Crennel Drive has grown to include 125 employees with more jobs planned, said Ben Summers, vice president. The company’s expansion plans include a new manufacturing facility, in addition to its current space, that would serve as an assembly office complex without about 25,000 square feet of new space within the commerce park in close proximity on Virginia 130.

Summer & Sons has much machinery work it does locally for various companies and is a manufacturer of archery parts and bow-hunting equipment, Ben Summers said. Archery dealers throughout the world distribute the products, he said.

“It’s been a really, really great way to make a living,” Ben Summers said. “We’re really proud of everyone who works here.”

The company receives daily shipments of materials to make the archery parts that are sent all over the globe, he said.

“From beginning to end, it’s 100% American made product,” Ben Summers said, adding of athletes who use the equipment: “We have Olympic athletes and pro athletes all over in almost 150 different countries, from South Korea to England to South Africa and everywhere in between.”

His father, company founder Greg Summers, is originally from Michigan and moved to Virginia to give his family a better life, Ben Summers said. He started the business in Elon and within a year moved to the current facility during the 1980s.

The company for a while had a contract with BWX Technologies to do much machinery work and later began making archery products. In the past several months the company has added more than $1.5 million worth of machinery to keep up with demand, Ben Summers said.

Despite the pandemic, business is booming as far as demand for the company’s products.

“Ever since COVID hit, archery has exploded,” he said. “All of our machinery work has exploded.”

In the past month the company has had visitors from England, Belgium, France, Canada, and within the U.S. from Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to Ben Summers. In turn he’s traveled this year alone to France, England and South Korea as part of business interactions. The company’s top international distributor is in the Netherlands and the second is in Belgium, he said.

When he was a boy, Ben Summers said he wanted to be a machinist like his dad. He said he had no idea he would be traveling the world on behalf of his family’s business, which is a testament to its success.

His brother, Brian Summers and sister, Kelly Reyes, also are heavily involved with the company. He said his dad, within a few years of moving to Virginia, became one of the highest paid machinists in the Lynchburg area and has always been an extremely hard worker.

“He’s just been one of the hardest working people I know,” Ben Summers said.

From being on the line working, Greg Summers cares about the people he hires and trains them to be better machinists and workers, Ben Summers said. The company has a system where employees teach a person how to perform tasks so they can advance their careers, he said.

“We’ve been able to promote from within quite a bit.”

Summers & Sons has some of the best machinists in the Lynchburg area, Ben Summers said. “These guys, they’re incredible,” he said of their expertise.

Ben Summers, 46, has been working at the company since he was 10. He’s witnessed how the business has changed over the decades.

“When I was a kid you had to hand crank everything and now it’s all done on laptops,” he said. “It’s a different world.”

His father is very involved with the design team and each of his family members working there have their own niche, he said.

“There’s a lot of people who really, really put in a lot of effort into this business and matter,” Ben Summers said. “And if it weren’t for them it wouldn’t be a business. We’re really thankful for everyone here.”

The company hires directly from Central Virginia Community Center and some come in directly with little to no experience in machinery and are trained, he said. Some employees could have stayed 25 to 30 years and remain because they like the atmosphere, Ben Summers said.

“We teach people with good work ethics how to be a success in the machining industry.”

The company also has a great home in Amherst County, he said.

“The caliber of people that we have from Amherst County has been extremely great,” Ben Summers said. “You can’t ask for much better. We’ve been able to find people who are hardworking, have good values and good ethics.”

He also thanked Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, and county officials for making it possible to expand at the commerce center and become a stronger company.

“I can’t say enough good things about her and about what the county government has been trying to do to be more business friendly.”

Hanson said the machine shop with a humble beginning has grown into a company with products used by archery enthusiasts throughout the world and achieved the highest recognition when one of its components was used to win a Gold Medal at the Olympics.

“S&S/TRU Ball is not only a stellar business but a great partner in the community,” Hanson said.

The machine business crafts the Golden A awards given to Amherst County high school seniors for excellence in academic achievements.

“It is exciting to see a local business not only succeed but thrive at a world level,” Hanson said.