Man charged in Amherst animal cruelty case sentenced to 2 years

An Evington man was sentenced Monday to two years behinds bars after pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to two felony counts of animal torture causing death, possession of meth and four other charges.

Benjamin Davis Rice, 31, was given a 30-year sentence with all but two years and 10 days in jail suspended. Other charges Rice was convicted of include failure to appear in court and providing false information on a sex offender registry.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said a July 2019 Amherst County Sheriff's Office investigation stemmed from an anonymous complaint on a residence filled with animals that Rice and his girlfriend, co-defendant Dorothy Louise Adcock, had lived in.

Adcock was sentenced in November in Amherst Circuit Court to six months in jail after pleading guilty to animal neglect charges that led to the death of five pets at a house in 2019.

Deputies found the couple recently had moved out of the house and had cut off its power, but she told deputies she wanted to keep the dogs that were inside, according to prosecutors.

When deputies came back to the house in September 2019, a terrible smell was coming from the house, Carwile said.