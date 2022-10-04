Man sentenced to 5 years for shooting at occupied vehicle in Amherst County

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for shooting at two occupants of a vehicle in Amherst County.

Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson, 22, was found guilty in Amherst County Circuit Court in March of two counts of attempted unlawful wounding, unlawfully shooting at a vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm. The jury trial was held exactly two years after the March 22, 2020 incident when he was in a vehicle that traveled from Lynchburg to Amherst County where he later shot at two occupants of another vehicle in what a prosecutor called an “armed ambush.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Carwile said at trial two witnesses testified about encountering Robinson in Lynchburg where a verbal altercation took place. They testified Robinson followed their vehicle into Amherst County, they pulled over and Robinson drove ahead of them before firing multiple shots at them, Carwile said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after the incident the shooting occurred on N. Coolwell Road in Amherst.

The vehicle Robinson fired at was struck twice and no one was hurt, according to Carwile and Michael Lovell, Robinson’s attorney. Robinson initially was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

Carwile said the sentencing guidelines calling for two years and 10 months of incarceration is “ridiculously low” and shocked him.

“You’ve got an individual putting other lives at risk for no reason other than he was mad,” Carwile said.

Lovell said the jury found his client guilty of the lesser charges of attempted unlawful wounding and the defendant did not have malicious intent when he fired.

Lovell said Robinson felt he was the one being followed and he fired three shots. The incident could have been a lot worse, should never have happened and Robinson takes responsibility for it, Lovell said.

“We feel the guidelines are correct,” Lovell said.

Robinson apologized in court before Judge Michael Garrett and said he was the one followed that night.

“I made a careless mistake,” Robinson told the judge.

Garrett said Robinson is lucky no one was killed and he agrees the sentencing guidelines were too low.

“The evidence is absolutely clear: He shot at a car with two people in it,” Garrett said. “This was a terrifying incident.”

Garrett sentenced Robinson to 16 years on all charges with all but five years suspended and ordered defendant is to have no contact with the two others involved. The judge said Robinson admitting to his actions is why more active prison time wasn’t imposed, and he will get credit for time served to go toward his sentence.

“It’s just too dangerous to be shooting at vehicles and putting lives at risk,” Garrett told Robinson.

Robinson also faces charges in an unrelated case in Appomattox County where he and several other co-defendants are accused of murder in the October 2020 killing of Carlos Levell Rose, 45.

Rose’s remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park. Robinson is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction: extort for money, two counts of arson, two counts of concealing a dead body and one count each of destruction of property and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Robinson and Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, a co-defendant in the Appomattox homicide, are scheduled for a joint Nov. 2 jury trial in Appomattox Circuit Court. At an April pre-trial hearing, Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said Robinson and Green were the two shooters.