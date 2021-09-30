Monacan tribe buys $5.5M Monroe property with future development planned

“It’s a big piece of property,” Branham said. “It will be years in the making for a lot of the stuff, but we’re very fortunate to acquire it.”

Another potential use for the site is to have the Monacans' powwow, a major event that brings thousands to the county in the spring. It hasn’t been held since the COVID-19 pandemic and the tribe for years has rented the land on Virginia 130 in the Elon area from a local family.

“It’s what we need,” Branham said of the Laurel Cliff Road property. “There’s a field there. It’s flat. A lot of parking, a bit more than what we would do in Elon. The road going to there is in excellent shape. ... I had no idea how big it was and how spread out it was.”

Branham said a rehab center for alcohol and drug addiction is a need the tribe has researched, adding such facilities are almost non-existent in the area.

“That is a problem not only with Native Americans but everybody,” said Branham. “It is a problem here in Amherst County, whether people like to admit it or not. It’s going to be open for everyone. We’ve got people in the tribe who need it. This will be somewhere they can go and get the treatment and be closer to home.”