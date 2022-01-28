Peake pushing bill to put 30-day time limit on governor's executive powers during emergencies

A state bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, seeks to limit the duration of any governor’s executive orders during state emergencies and disasters to no more than 30 days from the date of issuance, a measure he said many have called for during the disruptions of COVID-19.

The proposed bill gives more checks and balances to the General Assembly in keeping a governor’s executive orders limited in length, Peake said in a phone interview. He said the state legislature in passing the Emergency Services and Disaster Law prior to his taking office didn’t set a time limit in addressing emergencies such as tornados, hurricanes and ice storms.

“Unfortunately, what we saw with [former Gov. Ralph Northam] was he put us in a never-ending state of emergency,” Peake said of the response to the pandemic.

Under his proposed bill, the General Assembly would be more involved in that process. He said he heard from small businesses and owners of wedding venues and restaurants, among others, voicing frustration that Northam’s executive order declaring the COVID-19 an emergency with many measures in place affecting those businesses.

“We’re closer to the people and we answer to them,” Peake said. “We should not have a governor declaring a never-ending emergency and govern by executive order. It’s an usurpation of power. It makes him a dictator... and it's nothing we can do about it."

Under the current statute, the limitation is up to a year and a half, he said.

"It was irritating,” Peake said. “I think it was an abuse for him to keep issuing executive orders without consulting with the General Assembly, who are closer to the people."

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in January 2021 directed county staff to write the state legislature seeking more checks on balances by the state legislature on the governor’s executive powers. The board that month heard from many residents upset with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Board members said the General Assembly needs to get more involved in such matters.

Peake’s bill, SB 166, recently was referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology, according to the state’s legislative information system website.

