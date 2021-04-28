Proposal aims for fiber broadband coverage across entire Amherst County

Firefly already has 830 locations in Amherst County and will offer service to another 750 locations with the CVEC fiber network buildout late this year and into the first half of next year, according to the document. The proposal would make service available to all other unserved locations throughout the county.

“What we’re really trying to do is cover the rest of the county,” Rodgers said of expanding broadband.

A preliminary estimate indicates 5,200 unserved locations outside of the current Firefly service area and the CVEC electric territory, according to county documents. Firefly would extend service cable up to 1,000 feet from the fiber network system at no cost to any location requesting service and for extensions beyond 1,000 feet it would offer a cost for labor and equipment necessary, about $1.20 per foot, the proposal reads.

The timeline for the proposed project targets full completion by summer 2024. Firefly plans to invest $22.5 million and the proposal includes a request of $3,062,400 in funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, as well as $5.5 million from a state Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) or any other state or federal grant source.

Rodgers said the county’s $3 million investment would be used for matching grants.