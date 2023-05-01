In the days leading up to a May 16 public hearing Amherst County officials will hold on a proposed 50 megawatt solar energy facility, the applicant is placing 15-foot flags on the site to highlight areas where the solar panel arrays would go.

Shawn Hershberger, of Energix US, LLC, the company proposing the project and Piney River Solar, LLC, sent out an announcement about placing the flags as a visual indicator for the planned operation on parcels on more than 100 acres off Virginia 151 near the Nelson County border. The site is at 2508 Patrick Henry Highway, situated west of the highway and south of the Piney River.

The flags would be placed the week of May 1 and ending the week of May 15, according to the announcement.

The panels will be mounted on a racking system elevating them roughly 12 feet off the ground, Hershberger wrote.

"The height of the solar panels will not exceed 15’ in height at their highest point, per Amherst County’s Utility Scale Solar Ordinance," Hershberger, the project's developer, wrote. "This is an opportunity to display the furthest extents of the solar array and create an accurate demonstration of how the natural topography of the land and existing vegetation will help to maintain viewshed. As a reminder, the project will also be screened with supplemental vegetation in areas where viewshed may be impacted."

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to hold the hearing at its 7 p.m. meeting May 16 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said.

The Amherst County Planning Commission in March recommended denial of a special exception permit for Piney River Solar, LLC to operate the solar facility on roughly 170 acres zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1). If approved, the operation would be the county’s third commercial solar project given clearance by Amherst County in the past two years and the largest to date.

The project’s greater property has a brownfield site associated with the former U.S. Titanium mining operation in Piney River. The parcels being proposed for solar arrays previously were used as a tailing storage area, a byproduct of mining, in connection with the mining operation that spanned several parcels in both Amherst and Nelson counties.

Planning commission members said the decision to deny largely was based on environmental concerns with the site’s history and impacts to scenic views along the Virginia 151 corridor. During the public hearing in March, eight residents spoke, including a few from Nelson County, voicing concerns with the project's unknowns and affects on the viewshed.

Piney River Solar representatives have said extensive measures are being taken to shield the solar panels' visibility. Hershberger said in presenting the plan to the commission more tax revenue would come into the county through the project and panels would be decommissioned properly when no longer at use at the company's expense.

Hershberger said in the announcement the proposed solar project's team has enjoyed the opportunity to speak to many area residents and appreciates their feedback and time.

"We look forward to continuing to build on the relationships we’ve established amongst our neighbors," he wrote.

For more information on the proposal, visit www.pineyriversolarproject.com.