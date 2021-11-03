Schools highlight recent strides in career technical education, work-related offerings

Amherst County Public Schools has dozens of students participating in the Jobs for Virginia Graduates program aimed at helping forge careers and pathways after graduation.
Craig Maddox, the division’s supervisor of CTE (career and technical education) and assessment, said ACPS in the spring applied to take part in the program through a grant and was among just more than 50 schools to receive it. Through the $30,000 grant, the program features a combination of in-school and out-of-school services provided by a job specialist to help foster skills that students need to obtain employment or continue their education upon graduation, according to Maddox.
He said 45 students are signed up for the program as of the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 14 meeting.
Becky Booth, a business teacher at Amherst County High School, will serve as job specialist for the program because a large part of the skills curriculum correlates with the division’s current work-based learning program, Maddox said. The curriculum outlined through the program includes career planning and decision making, job seeking, job retention, leadership and self-development, and personal skills.
“Participants in the program have access to meaningful job opportunities with advancement potential. Job ready and motivated graduates involved in the JAG [Jobs for Amherst Graduates] program are matched with highly skilled and high wage careers,” Maddox said in a report to the board. “Post-graduation follow-up is provided to their employers.”
A year of follow-up assistance is geared to facilitate student success with a transition into the labor market and make available post-secondary education to those completing the program.
Board member Amanda Wright said she is a product of the high school’s CTE, describing it as a topic near and dear to her heart. She said the work Maddox and Amherst educators have put into the program is phenomenal and thanked them.
“We have the best instructors in the state,” Maddox said.
Maddox also updated the board on the division’s participation in Central Virginia Community College’s Regional CTE Academy. ACPS as of the Oct. 14 meeting had 14 students participating in the following programs: criminal justice, health sciences, information systems technology, cyber security, emergency medical technician/paramedic, welding and electrical technology, according to the report.
ACPS provides transportation for six of the participating students, he said.
“Students can obtain a degree or certificate in programs designed for specific career pathways needed by local employers,” Maddox said in the report. “At the completion/conclusion of the CTE Academy, students can go directly into the workforce or continue their education.”
Superintendent Rob Arnold told the board students are getting introduced directly to career fields, some of which start at as much as $26 to $27 an hour.
“Those students who are getting ready to leave our schools and are not particularly sure what they want to do, this is a great incentive for our students to find something that they can be passionate about, and really the thing is, they build themselves a career,” Arnold said. “We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with that.”