Sweet Briar College announces $2.9 million raised in 10 days

Sweet Briar College has announced $2.9 million has been raised through its March Days of Giving, the highest total since the initiative began in 2016 following a previous administration's failed attempt to close the Amherst school.

"I am profoundly grateful to everyone who contributed to Sweet Briar during the March Days of Giving," President Meredith Woo said a news release issued Tuesday. "This outpouring of generosity demonstrates the love that the College’s family and friends feel for this institution, and the pride they take in supporting Sweet Briar’s mission to educate women leaders."

The 10-day fundraising campaign kicked off March 1 with the campus community gathering in the Quad to plant a new Sweet Briar rose bush. Students signed a banner thanking the Sweet Briar family and also picked up some freshly baked rose cookies as the bells rang for lunch.

That evening, alumnae and friends met and exceeded the first $500,000 goal, raising $517,447 in less than 24 hours, according to the college. As in previous years, this unlocked a challenge for March 2 to 10.

Six alumnae spanning five decades committed a total of $500,000 to match the half million dollars raised. Alumnae included Cornelia Long Matson, a 1958 graduate; Pamela Hellmuth Weigandt, of the class of 1964; Frances Kirven Morse, of the 1968 graduating class, two who prefer to remain anonymous from the 1970s and Meg Price Bruno, a 1983 graduate.

"This year, alumnae and friends stepped up to March Days of Giving with 1,359 gifts from around the world," the release said. "Our donors reached across the United States, and many international alumnae even mailed their checks well in advance. Supporters ranged from alumnae to faculty, staff, parents (both current and former), students, and friends."

Among alumnae, the college saw a 6.2% increase in its participation rate during March Days of Giving.

"All gifts to the College during March Days of Giving truly make a difference to our current and future students," the release said. "With recent events on our minds, we recognize the tremendous power that philanthropy can have in helping make the world a better place."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.