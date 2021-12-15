Sweet Briar College reaccredited, touts successes during 2021

Sweet Briar College recently received a reaffirmed accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the private women’s school in Amherst has announced.
The two-year reaffirmation process, which required active support and participation of the entire Sweet Briar campus, included an exhaustive review of all its programs and operations both by the college and by representatives of SACSCOC from peer colleges and universities, according to a news release from Sweet Briar.
As part of the reaffirmation process, Sweet Briar also developed and instituted a quality enhancement plan designed to enhance student learning that centers on enhancing women’s leadership development through the core curriculum and co-curricular activities.
The commission, consisting of representatives of 11 states making up the southern region, voted to approve Sweet Briar’s reaccreditation on Dec. 6. Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said in the release the college takes pride in the remarkable outcome.
“Unlike some colleges — large and small, elite and not-so-elite, rich and poor, that end up with results that are not clean and stellar — Sweet Briar’s accreditation is not subject to monitoring reports, warnings or probation,” Wood said. “I am most grateful to the faculty, staff, and students who worked together to make this outcome possible.”
SBC’s fall 2021 class of incoming students numbered more than 200 — the largest group in almost a decade — and the college’s donors continue to exceed fundraising goals by almost every measure.
“Fundraising and enrollment success, combined with sound financial management, led S&P Global in October to raise the school’s long-term rating to BB from BB-,” the release said. “S&P also noted that Sweet Briar’s outlook is stable.”
Sweet Briar’s equestrian team won the college’s first-ever national championship in the spring and the tennis team also had a berth in the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Doubles Championship. The college will break ground on a turf field in early 2022 and softball will return to the varsity lineup next fall, according to the college.
Sweet Briar’s vineyard also produced its first sellable crop in this year as the college invests in agricultural initiatives.
“Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said, “Sweet Briar College continued to convert challenges into opportunities for success, making 2021 a great year that will provide a strong foundation for the College’s continued success.”