Sweet Briar dedicates the Kelley and C. T. Fitzpatrick Center for Creativity, Design, and the Arts

Sweet Briar College in early May dedicated the Kelley and C. T. Fitzpatrick Center for Creativity, Design and the Arts.

When President Meredith Woo joined the Sweet Briar community in 2017, one of the first things she did was charge the faculty to create innovative programming around the college’s strengths. Faculty responded by developing the Center for Creativity, Design and the Arts to leverage the College’s excellence in creative endeavors and heighten its role as the region’s cultural pillar.

Meanwhile, Kelley and C.T. Fitzpatrick’s visionary support of Sweet Briar laid a strong foundation for the college’s resurgence. Kelley Fitzpatrick was instrumental in the effort to save the college from closure by providing critical funding and their most recent gift has been a pivotal component of the college’s recent enrollment growth by providing funding for prospective students to travel to campus.

The couple also has provided necessary resources for marketing Sweet Briar in Virginia and beyond, according to the college.

In addition to giving, Kelley Fitzpatrick, a 1985 graduate of SBC, is an active volunteer, serving on the Sweet Briar Board of Directors since 2015. “Kelley and C.T. have been our close and invaluable partners in rebuilding the College and raising it to national distinction,” Woo said in a statement. “It is therefore eminently fitting to name the center in their honor.”

The Center for Creativity, Design and the Arts is an interdisciplinary center that strives to cultivate creativity through the fine and performing arts and provide opportunities for collaboration among artists, educators and students across academic disciplines and global boundaries. Under the able leadership of Professor Carrie Brown, the center has supported a central element of the Sweet Briar Women’s Leadership Core Curriculum, helping students appreciate beauty and increasing their capacity for creative thinking and empathetic understanding.

The center seeks to raise awareness of the Piedmont region’s importance to Virginia. The resultant educational, cultural, artistic, culinary and outdoor programming will attract visitors from around the nation and the world and broaden the cultural horizons for Sweet Briar’s students, community and neighbors.

The center has also deepened the college’s relationship with the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts in Amherst. Together, Sweet Briar and VCCA have sponsored visiting fellows who have taught the Fellows Studio course, which is part of the College’s leadership curriculum. Other fellows regularly participate in Sweet Briar’s arts classes and have discussed their work with the Sweet Briar community and the public in our salon series. This partnership also fosters international experiences for our students and faculty.

The center’s programming, which showcases work by women, is vital to the college’s mission to challenge and inspire students.

“We believe education is the best way to lift families out of poverty and to empower individuals to direct their own destiny,” Kelley Fitzpatrick said in the release. “We support the arts because it is a touchstone of our humanity and makes life worth living. To have the Center for Creativity, Design and the Arts named for C.T. and me is perfect because we believe that creativity is vital for innovation and problem-solving in every field.

A Sweet Briar education teaches young women how to think for themselves in a constantly changing, chaotic world. The kind of empathetic leadership we need in this world is impossible without creativity.”

The Fitzpatricks are proud of the college’s recent growth and are gratified that they have been able to be a part of it.

“C.T. and I made an investment in Sweet Briar, and we have seen a return on our investment including increasing enrollment, an innovative curriculum, a refreshed campus and a reputation for excellence in higher education,” Kelley Fitzpatrick said. “The return on our investment is that self-directed young women will continue to have the Sweet Briar experience. Future generations of women will reach their innate leadership potential, and the world is better for it.”