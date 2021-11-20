Watch Now: Amherst educators ask supervisors to support new auditorium, upgrades at high school

When Amherst County High School drama students visit other schools to perform, their instructor, Patricia Emmert, hears from them regularly: “Wow, Mrs. Emmert. So this is what a real stage looks like. Why don’t we have this?”
Emmert brought this sentiment toward the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 16 meeting, addressing the auditorium’s shortcomings and inadequacy.
“Quite honestly, the students are correct,” Emmert said. “They need and deserve better. Currently the auditorium is so small and outdated that when we choose shows we have to include less students because they physically cannot fit on the stage. Opportunities for the students are being halted because we need more space.”
Amherst County Public Schools officials are trying to solve that issue with construction of a new 1,400-seat auditorium and are pursuing plans to locate it in the back of the school in an area currently used for parking next to the school’s two gyms. Superintendent Rob Arnold presented plans for the $11.5 million auditorium addition and a $2.2 million renovation to the school’s cafeteria.
Arnold said the Amherst County School Board will commit $8 million to those two projects and is seeking $5.8 million from the county to complete the work. Two other projects in expansion plans at the high school, a $5.2 million renovation to the career and technical education (CTE) learning areas, and $2 million to make improvements to Lancer Stadium and build a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball teams, are part of the overall estimated $21 million price tag, but Arnold said those could be done in upcoming years apart separately from the more pressing first phase.
Emmert, who addressed supervisors during public comments, said surrounding localities have larger auditoriums, more expanded stages and designated classrooms for the performing arts.
“Each production we find ourselves awkwardly trying to assist disabled individuals to a seat or remain in the back of the auditorium because there’s no accessibility for wheelchairs,” Emmert said. “In my time here there have been updates with paint, added lighting, new curtains, new sound equipment. But the biggest problem cannot be solved with a Band-Aid. We need more space.”
She said in a 2019 production of "The Little Mermaid" one of the main characters on a boat on stage had to lean forward to avoid touching an above stage light, an example of the current cramped conditions. She asked the board to contribute toward a project that has been a need for more than two decades.
“It’s time to support us, the community and your constituents,” Emmert said to supervisors.
Kelsie Saunders, a graduate of Amherst County High School, also spoke in support of the project during the supervisors’ public comments session.
“Patricia Emmert puts magic on that stage, and just think of what she could do if she had more of that to give the students,” Saunders said.
Arnold said a new food court and commons area at the new entrance would serve many functions.
“It would serve as a larger community space, gathering space, but during the day it would serve as the dining hall for the students,” Arnold told supervisors. “It would pretty much be open and airy as compared to what they’re currently using.”
Renovating the CTE space also serves a major student need, Arnold said.
“A lot of our students in the high school can’t get into some CTE classes just because there are not enough programs,” Arnold said. “This opens up some space to have those programs.”
Arnold said the auditorium project is estimated to take a year and a half to complete and the multi-phased approach takes into account budget limitations. More than $5 million of the schools’ portion is tied to federal stimulus money that has a 2024 spending deadline, he said.
Supervisor David Pugh mentioned other localities that have used a referendum during elections to establish a 1% sales tax designated for school-related projects. He said he would welcome a possible referendum in Amherst to establish such a tax revenue stream for the project.
“With a $21 million price tag, that is a substantial project,” Pugh said of the high school expansion plans. “I’d like to see it on the ballot. It would take the pressure off the real estate tax. I would certainly like to see that come before us.”
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she would like the board to discuss with the county’s treasurer and commissioner of the revenue the possibility of using a sales portion for school improvements. She also supports the county sending a letter to state legislators lobbying for more money from the Virginia legislature to invest in major rural school projects.
“And they absolutely should. We don’t have the tax base, we don’t have the people here to do that,” Tucker said. “And there’s nobody sitting here that wants that more than I do, especially that daggone auditorium."
County Attorney Mark Popovich said a provision in state code allows a local governing body to impose a special county tax for such projects. It would not require a referendum unless the school board requests by resolution a special tax district, he said.
“Since the county has one high school, that would be the entire county if it was a special taxing district,” Popovich said.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said he and staff would bring to supervisors information on a special county tax and looking into revenue streams that will determine how much money the county can borrow to move forward with assisting the expansion project.
“We need to get this sorted out as we begin our serious [fiscal year 2022-23] budget work in January so we can build out the debt service in our own budget,” Rodgers said. “So we’ll hit this pretty hard.”