Watch Now: Amherst educators ask supervisors to support new auditorium, upgrades at high school

When Amherst County High School drama students visit other schools to perform, their instructor, Patricia Emmert, hears from them regularly: “Wow, Mrs. Emmert. So this is what a real stage looks like. Why don’t we have this?”

Emmert brought this sentiment toward the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 16 meeting, addressing the auditorium’s shortcomings and inadequacy.

“Quite honestly, the students are correct,” Emmert said. “They need and deserve better. Currently the auditorium is so small and outdated that when we choose shows we have to include less students because they physically cannot fit on the stage. Opportunities for the students are being halted because we need more space.”

Amherst County Public Schools officials are trying to solve that issue with construction of a new 1,400-seat auditorium and are pursuing plans to locate it in the back of the school in an area currently used for parking next to the school’s two gyms. Superintendent Rob Arnold presented plans for the $11.5 million auditorium addition and a $2.2 million renovation to the school’s cafeteria.