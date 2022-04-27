Watch Now: Amherst school officials address anti-bullying efforts

An anti-bullying meeting held April 21 at Amherst County High School addressed concerns around the topic and offered tips to the community on how to combat and prevent it.

Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the meeting had been planned since February before a pair of fights at the high school in late March that led to four juveniles facing criminal charges. He said assemblies that address bullying are needed and can now be done with COVID-19 cases easing.

“With the COVID issues we’ve had, we’ve had a lot less ability to do face-to-face assemblies and interactions,” said Wells, adding it couldn’t be done in January with the positive cases so rampant at the time.

According to statistics he shared during the meeting, in the 2019-20 school year 42% of Monelison Middle School students reported being bullied, 25% admitted to bullying someone else and 54% experienced it but did not tell an adult.

At Amherst Middle School, 33% that year reported being bullied, 16% admitted to bullying and 52% did experience it but did not tell an adult. The high school in the 2018-19 year had 34% of students getting bullied, 18% admitting to doing it and 70% experiencing it but not telling adults.

Wells emphasized the importance of students experiencing bullying to report it to adults.

“If you don’t feel safe in school, it’s really hard to learn,” Wells said.

Bullying also brings mental health concerns for students, he said. Students can’t engage in such behaviors and expect to be successful in life, wells said.

“A lot of people get fired from their job because they post things on social media they shouldn’t be posting,” Wells said. “We really need to teach the proper way to deal with things on social media.”

Wells said the division has found many incidents with bullying stem from the hours of 4 p.m. to midnight when social media exchanges are done and kids come to school mad the next day, which leads to issues.

“If it gets reported, we investigate it,” Wells said.

If negative student behavior doesn’t rise to the level of bullying, the division staff still deals with it. The meeting included a review of the types of bullying, including cyber bullying, and how it is defined.

“Bullying can have legal consequences, especially if you put things out on social media about people,” said Wells.

Jordan Cindrick, an Amherst County sheriff’s deputy assigned to criminal investigations and former school resource officer in Amherst, said authorities field a lot of cellphone and technology-based crimes.

She defined bullying as any aggressive behavior that is intended to harm, intimidate or humiliate the victim. “It’s repeated over and over again and there is a perceived power imbalance with the aggressor,” said Cindrick.

In some cases law enforcement can seize phone devices if issues are severe enough and they can be court-ordered for destruction if there’s evidence of a crime on them.

“Be mindful of your social media,” Cindrick told the crowd. “Just be mindful because these [state] codes, we will enforce them and take them very seriously.

Brandon Payne, an officer of the Town of Amherst Police Department, urged parents to be aware of what their kids are looking like online and help them report situations that may be happening to them if it rises to that level. He added platforms such as TikTok can be a source of cyber bullying and he went over the dangers of online predators.

Payne also urged parents to watch how they interact on social media, be considerate of what they post and to not set a bad precedent for their children.

“You’re an example for your kids,” Payne said to adults.

