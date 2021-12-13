Watch Now: Cline returns to holding in-person town halls

“Their personal lives are being forced into upheaval as this gets closer,” he said of the federal mandate for large employers. “We need certainty so that our economy can recover faster and folks can get back to work and be secure in that work.”

Cline also spoke about frustrations with lack of bipartisanship in Washington, citing a recent infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he opposed, as an example. He criticized the House’s Democratic leadership for how that legislation, the basis of which he said should be bipartisan in discussing infrastructure needs, was handled. He also spoke against the Build Back Better Bill, a $1.9 trillion spending legislation package making its way through Congress.

“I don’t think it’s building back or better,” Cline said. “In fact, I think it’s contributing to America going broke. I call it ‘build back broke.’”

Cine said he feels some Democratic lawmakers want to work in a bipartisan effort but are sidelined by House leaders “in the name of bigger government and higher taxes.” He emphasized his opposition to the federal government’s “wasteful, runaway” spending.