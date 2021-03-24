Watch Now: Help desk gives Amherst students hands-on experience in resolving technology-related needs

A handful of Amherst County High School students are taking the division’s technology issues into their own hands on a regular basis.
In December the school system launched a student help desk, which allows several ACHS students to volunteer in resolving technology equipment issues. The students work alongside the division’s technology department to fix broken Chromebooks for fellow students or salvage the parts for potential reuse.
On a recent school day, three of the students sat in tables set up next to the high school’s staircase with an assortment of computers, taking apart devices with screw drivers and examining problems.
Joe Goldman, director of technology for Amherst County Public Schools, said student volunteers’ aiding in repairing technology needs is a huge help at time when remote virtual learning has skyrocketed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malfunctioning or damaged Chromebooks regularly are turned into the division by families using the Amherst Remote Academy, a school set up this year for students learning at home because of the pandemic, according to Goldman.
“Four thousand Chromebooks were always a struggle with our small department to keep running perfectly,” Goldman said, adding issues are common with each student having a personal computer to keep up with. “There is a greater chance of something happening.”
For the past few months, the students volunteering their time have helped with the workload in getting Chromebook and technology matters resolved and back in service.
“We get a helping hand,” Goldman said. “Once you get them trained up — the more the merrier.”
Goldman’s son, Karcher, a senior at ACHS, is among the students giving their time to the help desk. He addressed the Amherst County School Board during a recent meeting, explaining how the help desk works and the benefits the hands-on experience provide.
“I would like to say this program not only helps the community, but it gives students an opportunity to help the community and also improve themselves through skills that will be useful as technology and society advances,” Karcher told board members.
He said he schedules his time around when he attends early college classes at Central Virginia Community College. Other students schedule a free period or can schedule a time to volunteer on a day when they’re off from in-person learning.
Goldman said his son’s participation in the help desk counts toward his 20-hour volunteer requirement for one of his college courses and students can use their hours for internships.
“It helps us in manpower,” Goldman said. “It helps them to get the things done they need to do and some experience.”
Karcher said he likes technology and the hands-on aspect of improving the division’s inventory.
“It can be lengthy if you are diagnosing issues that are completely unknown,” Karcher said of the work involved. “But most of the time they can give you a hint of what’s wrong and it can go by pretty quickly.”
The division is using $2.2 million in federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to continue remote learning opportunities into the 2021-22 school year, including $600,000 for Amherst Remote Academy teachers and administrators and another $100,000 in hot spots for students with internet challenges.
Goldman said the students’ help desk participation is planned to continue beyond the current school year.
“Just having their help, we really appreciate it,” he said.