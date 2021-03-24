Watch Now: Help desk gives Amherst students hands-on experience in resolving technology-related needs

For the past few months, the students volunteering their time have helped with the workload in getting Chromebook and technology matters resolved and back in service.

“We get a helping hand,” Goldman said. “Once you get them trained up — the more the merrier.”

Goldman’s son, Karcher, a senior at ACHS, is among the students giving their time to the help desk. He addressed the Amherst County School Board during a recent meeting, explaining how the help desk works and the benefits the hands-on experience provide.

“I would like to say this program not only helps the community, but it gives students an opportunity to help the community and also improve themselves through skills that will be useful as technology and society advances,” Karcher told board members.

He said he schedules his time around when he attends early college classes at Central Virginia Community College. Other students schedule a free period or can schedule a time to volunteer on a day when they’re off from in-person learning.

Goldman said his son’s participation in the help desk counts toward his 20-hour volunteer requirement for one of his college courses and students can use their hours for internships.