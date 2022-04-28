Watch Now: Sweet Briar College breaks ground on new turf field, athletic facility upgrades

Sweet Briar College officials, staff and students gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new synthetic, water-based turf field for field hockey and lacrosse, along with improvements to the adjacent grass field for soccer.

The field will be known as Thayer Field in honor of Mildred “Bee” Newman Thayer, a 1961 graduate of Sweet Briar who partook in the ceremony. The Amherst college, through support from Sweet Briar alumnae and supporters, raised more than $2.6 million for the improvements.

Mary Pope Hutson, senior vice president of alumnae relations, development and communications, said the ceremony marks a new era for field sports at Sweet Briar. “We are incredibly grateful to the alumnae, students, parent, faculty, staff and friends who helped us reach this moment and paved the way for students’ continued success on the field,” Hutson said. “Thanks to their support, this is just the start of great things to come.”

Athletics Director Jodi Canfield said the investment in Thayer Field is evidence of Sweet Briar’s support and enthusiasm for athletics.

Meredith Woo, the college’s president, said the school's field hockey and lacrosse teams for the past few years have been practicing at Amherst County High School. The partnership with the Amherst County Public Schools’ division is much appreciated but not having the proper field was less than ideal for SBC student-athletes, Woo said.

“Jodi convinced me we needed our own state-of-the-art turf field,” Woo said.

Thayer, a former member of the Sweet Briar College Board of Directors, the alumnae association and a member of the Fitness and Athletics Center Gifts Committee, is a lead donor on the turf field project. She has a longstanding history with Sweet Briar as a former player on the field hockey and tennis teams and is an avid supporter of the athletics program. In 2009, the original Thayer Field near Sweet Briar’s Upper Lake was named in honor of Thayer and her late husband, Brad.

Thayer said she is humbled and honored to carry the field’s namesake along with her late husband who, she added, loved the college as much as she does.

“Having loved sports in general and lost my knees in the process of doing it, field hockey and tennis in particular at Sweet Briar College, I am thrilled to have Sweet Briar have its own turf field,” Thayer said. “The anticipation of this project is over today as… this much-needed multi-purpose field is being created now for our talented and excited student-athletes and those to come.”

In the project’s first phase, the former Babcock Field, now Thayer Field, is being converted to turf and a new LED field lighting system and scoreboard will be installed. The adjacent grass field will receive an upgrade of its surface, a new scoreboard and LED lights.

More than 30% of Sweet Briar students participate in a field sport, and the field hockey, lacrosse and soccer teams are excited by the speed of play on the turf field, as well as the ability to be more flexible in game and during practice times with the lights, according to the college. The improvements enhance their experience and the ability to recruit student-athletes for all sports.

“This endeavor has been one of teamwork and that is one of the most salient aspects of collegiate athletics — working together as a team for a common goal,” said Canfield. “The game day experience for students and fans will add vibrant energy to the campus community… This is what we call a game-changer.”

Colleen Goodly and Avery Jones, two Sweet Briar field hockey players, spoke during the ceremony on their excitement for the new field.

“We are both so grateful to be part of this program and witness its growth firsthand,” Goodly said. “It has been one of the most important things we’ve been a part of on campus and this field is just the next step in our journey.”

Jones said the athletes are much appreciative of all the time, energy and hard work that has gone into making the new turf field happen.

Carmen Collins, a soccer player at Sweet Briar, said the new lights also are a major benefit.

“We’ll be able to practice and play at night, which is something we haven’t had access to in the past,” Collins said. “I am both excited and grateful for the opportunities this new field will provide for my team as well as my fellow athletes.”

Martha Holland, of the college’s board of directors, said athletic success is a long-held tradition at Sweet Briar, even in its earliest days beginning with tennis, riding and field hockey, which all have more than 100 years of history on the campus.

“We are fierce women who are committed to training, demonstrating our skills and playing the best game we can,” said Holland. “No matter what, we make sure that we bring our best to the competition.”

In that spirit, the college embarks into a new era of field sports, Holland said. Thayer Field is expected to be complete before the start of the fall semester in August.

