Woman to serve six months in Amherst animal-cruelty case

AMHERST — A woman was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail after pleading guilty to animal neglect that led to the death of five pets at a house in Amherst last year.

Dorothy Louise Adcock, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony torture of animals causing death in Amherst Circuit Court.

Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house off of Toytown Road several times starting in July 2019 for calls about animals there, according to evidence read by prosecutor Adam Stanley. They found that Adcock had recently moved out of the house and had cut off its power, but she told deputies she wanted to keep the dogs that were inside.

A posted notice deputies left in mid-August on the door went unanswered, Stanley said. The animals appeared to be in good shape through the middle of September when a pit bull was found running loose from the house.

When deputies came back to the house on Sept. 22, Stanley said a neighbor had been trying to slip food and water into the house for the dogs there and a foul smell could be detected outside. They contacted Adcock, who said she was at the hospital and the last time she was inside the house was on Sept. 7.