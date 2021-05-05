Letter to the editor for March

The Prayer Stone.

“The church in which he [Rev. Stith Mead] preached was called Mead’s Chapel. About a quarter of a mile from that church, and only a few hundred yards from his home was a granite boulder, on which he carved his name and quite a number of passages of the Scripture. This spot is where he retired for a prayer each time before entering the pulpit.”

The quotation above and following biography are largely excerpted from the book by John Howard Mead (1821-1889) and Mary Virginia Taylor (1844-1934), The Mead or Meade Family, The Descendants of Col. William Mead (1727-1805). Go online at http://www.vaiden.net/The_Mead_Family.pdf.

Stith Mead was born Sept. 25, 1767, in Royal Forest, near New London, Bedford County. He was a child of Col. William Mead and first wife Ann Hail.

Stith had a collegiate education and was a fine Greek and Latin scholar. He became a minister of the Gospel in 1789. In 1802 the first Methodist Society in Lynchburg was organized, but did not thrive because the only persons that claimed to be Christians were the few Quaker families.