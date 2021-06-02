Letters to the Editor for June 3

Remembering Col. John Floyd, Col. Richard Callaway, and Daniel Boone
James John Floyd (1750–1783) was born in Amherst County, served in the Revolutionary War. He was a pioneer, surveyor, judge and early settler of Kentucky. John was killed by Indians at age 33. Floyds Fork, a tributary of the Salt River, Floydsburg, Kentucky and Floyd County, Kentucky were named in his honor.
John Floyd (1783-1837) was born 12 days after his father was killed by Indians. John was a surgeon, Brigadier General in the War of 1812; elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1817, 1819, and 1821, and was the 25th governor of Virginia (1830-1834). Floyd County, Virginia, was named in his honor. Two of John’s sons and a grandson are mentioned below.
John Buchanan Floyd (1806-1863) was the 31st governor of Virginia (1849-1852) and succeeded Jefferson Davis to become the 24th United States Secretary of War (1853—1857).
George Rogers Clark Floyd (1810-1895), was the 5th Secretary of the Wisconsin Territory, and a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. His son, John B. Floyd (1854–1935) also served in West Virginia House of Delegates and West Virginia Senate.
Back to Amherst County. James John Floyd (1750–1783) was born in Amherst County to Col. William Floyd (born in 1720 in Accomack Parish, Colony of Virginia), who moved to Amherst County and married Abadiah Davis of Amherst County in about 1747.
At age 18 (about 1768), Floyd married Matilda Burford, daughter of Amherst County Sheriff Daniel Burford. However, Matilda died a year later during the birth of their daughter, Mourning Burford Floyd. Morning was raised by Matilda’s mother.
In about 1770, Floyd moved to Fincastle in Botetourt County. He taught school, worked as a deputy sheriff, and as a surveyor of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Floyd surveyed land for George Washington and Patrick Henry along the Kanawha River. At this time the Colony of Virginia stretched as far west as the Mississippi River. In 1774, Floyd was made chief of a surveying party in lands that would become West Virginia and Kentucky. Shawnee Indians attacked Floyd’s surveying party, killing two, but Floyd escaped. He bought a 2,000 acre site for himself in what is now St. Matthews, Kentucky.
In 1776 Floyd was living in Boonesborough, Virginia (now Kentucky, founded as Boones’ Station by Daniel Boone), one of the first English-speaking settlements west of the Appalachian Mountains.
A true story in Virginia and Kentucky history. On July 14, 1776, while paddling a canoe, Daniel Boone’s daughter Jemima Boone and Elizabeth and Frances, daughters of Colonel Richard Callaway, were kidnapped by a Cherokee-Shawnee raiding party. Floyd was a member of Daniel Boone’s party that rescued the three girls. This famous rescue was portrayed in James Fenimore Cooper’s fictionalized novel, The Last of the Mohicans (1826).
Floyd returned to Virginia and married Jane “Jenny” Buchanan of Augusta County on November 2, 1778. In October 1779, Floyd, Jenny, their son William, and Floyd’s brothers Isham, Robert, and Charles, and sisters Jemima and Abadiah, returned to the 2,000 acres he bought in 1774. They built a temporary cabin in what is now Louisville, Kentucky.
In 1780, Floyd served as one of seven trustees of Louisville. In 1781, Virginia Governor Thomas Jefferson appointed Floyd as Colonel of the Kentucky Militia, Justice of the Peace, and surveyor of Jefferson County. In 1783, the government of Kentucky was organized and Floyd was appointed to be one of its first two judges.
The area was regularly attacked by Indians. Floyd’s brother-in-law Billy Buchanan had just been killed a month earlier. On about April 8, 1783, (some records say April 12), while riding through the woods, Floyd was ambushed and mortally wounded. He died as a young man, age 33.
Col. Richard Callaway of Boonsboro Virginia and Boonesborough Kentucky:
Martha Helen Cleveland Craddock, in her book ‘The Streets of Lynchburg’ (1986), quotes Lula Jeter Parker in her book, ‘The History of Bedford County, Virginia.’ Lula writes that Boonsboro and Boonsboro Road were “named for Daniel Boone, who visited his friend, Richard Callaway, in this vicinity before their adventurous trip to Kentucky.”
Col. Richard Callaway (1717-1780) was sergeant, lieutenant and major of forces active in the French and Indian Wars. He was appointed as one of the trustees of New London and patented lands in Bedford County during the period 1762-70. Richard married three times. He first married Frances Walton (1727-1766) in about 1745 in Bedford County. They had 13 children. Their 9th child was Elizabeth “Betsy” (1760-1850). Their 11th child was Frances (1763-1803).
Col. Callaway and family left Boonsboro and Bedford County and went with Boone and his road markers and assisted in the founding of Boonesborough (now Kentucky), settling there in 1775.
When Boone’s daughter Jemima and Col. Richard Callaway’s two daughters Elizabeth and Frances were kidnapped by Indians, Col. Callaway and his nephew Flanders Isham Callaway (1752-1829, born in Bedford County), were also members of Boone’s rescue party.
Subsequently Jemima Boone would marry Flanders Isham Callaway in Kentucky. They would have 10 children including Capt. James Richard (1783-1815) for whom Callaway County, Missouri was named. Capt. James Richard led a frontier life and was also killed by Indians.
Daniel Boone’s Service in Virginia:
The images of Boone as a pioneering, trail-blazing, Indian fighting, hunter and frontier explorer are incomplete. Boone was also elected to three terms in the Virginia General Assembly.
In November 1780, the Virginia legislature divided Kentucky County Virginia, then a part of the commonwealth, into Jefferson, Lincoln and Fayette counties. There, Boone, served as sheriff, coroner, deputy surveyor and lieutenant colonel of the militia.
In 1780 Boone was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates from the newly created Fayette County, Virginia (which became Fayette County Kentucky in 1792). In 1787, Boone won election to the Virginia House of Delegates from Bourbon County. Bourbon County was established in 1785 from a portion of Fayette County, Virginia.
1791 Boone was elected to the General Assembly a third time, representing Kanawha County, Virginia, which became Kanawha County, West Virginia. During all three of his House terms Boone sat on the Committee on Propositions and Grievances, and in his final term he was also appointed to the Committee for Religion.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN,
Madison Heights
Pro-life is more than just anti-abortionIt looks like our outspoken, so-called pro-life representatives are not pro-life after all.
Recently both [U.S. Reps. Bob] Good and [Ben] Cline voted no on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (H.R. 1065) which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations in the workplace for workers affected by child birth or pregnancy.
Perhaps Cline and Good are more concerned with offending business than they are with accommodating mothers who choose to give birth. Fortunately, this bill did pass, voted on by a majority of Democratic, pro-choice representatives.
You cannot be pro-life by only being anti-abortion. The life of the mother must be considered.
ROSEMARY URBAN,
Monroe