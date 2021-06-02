Letters to the Editor for June 3

At age 18 (about 1768), Floyd married Matilda Burford, daughter of Amherst County Sheriff Daniel Burford. However, Matilda died a year later during the birth of their daughter, Mourning Burford Floyd. Morning was raised by Matilda’s mother.

In about 1770, Floyd moved to Fincastle in Botetourt County. He taught school, worked as a deputy sheriff, and as a surveyor of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Floyd surveyed land for George Washington and Patrick Henry along the Kanawha River. At this time the Colony of Virginia stretched as far west as the Mississippi River. In 1774, Floyd was made chief of a surveying party in lands that would become West Virginia and Kentucky. Shawnee Indians attacked Floyd’s surveying party, killing two, but Floyd escaped. He bought a 2,000 acre site for himself in what is now St. Matthews, Kentucky.

In 1776 Floyd was living in Boonesborough, Virginia (now Kentucky, founded as Boones’ Station by Daniel Boone), one of the first English-speaking settlements west of the Appalachian Mountains.