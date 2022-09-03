Amherst County High School scores and stats

Amherst varsity volleyball defeated Charlottesville in 3 sets on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Scores were: 26-24, 25-18, and 25-19

Amherst stats:

Tyah Charlton: 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Cara Gowdy: 7 digs, 1 kill

Savannah Martin: 9 digs, 1 ace

Emma Meehan: 13 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces

Amherst volleyball defeated Nelson County on Thursday, Sept. 1 in 3 sets. Scores were 25-10, 25-20, 25-13.

Amherst stats:

Sienna Fielder: 22 assists, 4 aces, 2 kills

Emma Meehan: 11 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

Tyah Charlton: 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks

McKayla Padgett: 8 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs

The Lady Lancers' record is 4-1

The Amherst JV volleyball team defeated Nelson in 2 sets, 25-8, 25-13. The JV team's record is now 5-0

The JV football lost its season opener to GW Danville 22-12. The next game is Thursday, Sept. 8 at Blacksburg

Golf results from Aug. 30 at Winton Country Club: Amherst 148, Rustburg 155, EC Glass 162, LCA 170

Brice Reichard was low medalist with a 35. Anthony Souza shot a 36 while Mason Harrup had a 37 and David Travis shot a 40.

- Submitted by Brian Carter