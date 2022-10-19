Amherst native donates $5K to county archery team

The Central Elementary School Wildcats archery team has landed a $5,000 donation from Amherst County native and Richmond resident Glenwood Burley.

Burley, a retired police officer who regularly visits his home county, presented the check to the team during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 13 meeting.

“There is no higher investment in your students than providing them an opportunity to excel, an opportunity to compete and an opportunity to accomplish,” Burley said.

The archery program is an investment in Central Elementary students’ quality of life through rewarding experiences, he said.

The Wildcats won the state title in the 2022 Virginia National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) and in May competed in a national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, where they finished 46th out of 137 teams.

“Be safe, have fun, go get them — Amherst proud,” Burley said after presenting the check.

Coach Jeremy Thompson said the players and coaches were touched by Burley’s generous gift.

“We’re just so grateful for people outside the school recognizing the hard work the team and coaches put into last year,” Thompson said. “We are very excited for the future and the team this year and building on the accomplishments, and the $5,000 donation is just a huge step that we don’t have to worry about fundraising. We can just enjoy the year and similar successes.”

School board members also were appreciative of the donation.

District 5 board member Eric Orasi said archery is a popular sport in the county that teaches youth effective skills in competing.

“It’s a great sport for everyone,” Orasi said. “To have that here in Amherst is a good show for how much our community cares about our students.”

District 2 board member Dawn Justice said it was inspiring to watch Burley’s interaction with the young archers.

“If we had more citizens like him, we would be in a really great place,” Vice Chair Chris Terry said. “He’s a phenomenal person.”